Fancy Acholonu, recently took to her official Instagram page to speak on the situation of things between herself and Alexx Ekubo

In her official statement, the US-based lady confirmed the end of her engagement/relationship with the Nollywood actor

Acholonu revealed that she made the 'best decision for herself' as she believed in the importance of finding happiness

Barely a day after rumours of Alexx Ekubo's broken engagement filled the internet space, his supposed fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has come out to speak.

Fancy Acholonu confirms breakup

The US-based lady took to her verified Instagram page to announce the end of her relationship with the Nollywood star, adding that the marriage plans have also been called off.

Acholonu who is a US-based entrepreneur explained that while it may have come as a shock to may people, it was the 'best decision' for herself as she believes it is important for people to find happiness and live their truth.

Acholonu's official statement

In her words:

"Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much."

Wedding plans

Recall that Alexx Ekubo was, in November 2021, supposed to get married to Acholonu.

Earlier in May, the film star had gotten engaged to his now ex-bae in a beautiful proposal ceremony.

Alexx shared a photo of his wedding card on his official Instagram page while noting that the countdown has begun.

Source: Legit