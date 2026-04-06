Prophet Ekong Ituen has predicted the APC's collapse post-2031 elections, citing imminent internal leadership conflicts

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains pivotal for the APC's stability and is expected to win the 2027 presidential election despite future challenges, according to Prophet Ituen

Ituen's new prophecies illustrated potential party dynamics reminiscent of the former ruling party, the PDP's historical decline

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Prophet Ekong Ituen of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Lagos, has prophesied the collapse of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 'beyond the 2031 elections.'

Legit.ng reports that presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027. The 2031 elections are also expected to take place in the first quarter of that year.

Prophet Ekong Ituen predicts APC’s post-2031 collapse, as President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima look ahead to upcoming general elections in 2027. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Cleric predicts APC collapse after 2031

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, and seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ituen stated that the APC would face the same fate as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, he noted that President Bola Tinubu remains a colossus within the APC and is destined to emerge victorious in the 2027 election.

The PDP governed Nigeria for 16 years, from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2015. During this period, the party held power through three consecutive presidents: Olusegun Obasanjo (1999–2007), now-late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (2007–2010), and Goodluck Jonathan (2010–2015) before losing to the APC.

Ituen prophesies APC’s fate

Ituen wrote on Facebook:

“Beyond 2031, APC will collapse. I foresee a replica of the present PDP's situation in the APC, as there will be serious leadership challenges. Sooner or later, President Tinubu will realise that he trusted many in error, as betrayals abound.

“With my spiritual observation, a new political party from the APC will emerge due to conflict of interest within the hierarchy of the party.”

Prophet Ituen added:

“Presently, President Tinubu is the only rallying point of APC stability, while the majority of those decamping to APC are doing so for selfish interest and not for the love of the party.

“In my revelation, I saw and heard those singing Hossana today in the party, shouting crucify him, crucify him in the future, due to personal interest of some key members, as there will be serious internal wrangling within the party.

Prophet Ekong Ituen predicts President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“It should be noted that President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election as earlier predicted; only death can stop him.”

Ituen’s latest prophecy can be read in full through the Facebook link below:

President Tinubu is not ill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user, @MikeArnoldTruth.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng