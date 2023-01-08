Nigerian music executive, Paul Okoye better known as Paulo has reacted to leaked audio between Alexx Ekubo and his ex, Fancy

Recall the two estranged lovers have been trending online following Fancy's shocking revelation about their relationship

Taking to the comment section, Paulo advised the former couple to move on and not force the relationship

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

As Fancy Acholonu and Alexx Ekubo continue to trend on social media for all the wrong reasons, it appears there are people who are fed up with the drama.

One such person is Paul Okoye who is also known as Paulo.

Following the release of the leaked phone conversation between the former couple, Paulo took to the comment section to share a piece of advice.

Urging the actor to stop talking, he advised them to move on, pointing out that relationships could not be forced.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ let this 2 move on naaaa smh ‍♂️ and Alex stop talking ☹️ Relationships is not by force oooo if is not working you move on!!!"

See post below:

Screenshot of his comment. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Fancy and Alexx Ekubo: SDK drags Venita over tweet about ex-couple: "Is she not better than you?"

As Fancy Acholonu and Alexx Ekubo continue to trend infamously on social media, more people appear to be caught in the crossfire.

One such person is Venita Akpofure who recently got blasted by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK).

Recall that after Fancy's jaw-dropping interview with SDK in which she shared some shocking details about her relationship with the actor went viral on social media.

“I’m not going to do any acknowledgement about this on my page”: An audio between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy leaks

Meanwhile, earlier Legit.ng recalls reporting that an audio recording of a conversation between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu leaked online, sparking reactions as more dirty bits between the ex-couple surface.

The Nollywood actor in the leaked audio could be heard, revealing that it was Fancy Acholonu who came back to him and wanted to make things right.

Alexx also noted in the leaked audio that he wasn't willing to make an acknowledgement post to Fancy's apology on his page, instead, he would just react to it on his ex's page.

Source: Legit.ng