A dismissed Nigerian ex-soldier, who once went viral for urging politicians to let their children join the military, has now made a shocking confession about the harsh realities of life in service

He revealed that soldiers endure poor pay, limited support, and are even forced to buy their own uniforms, boots, and protective gear out of pocket, despite the dangerous conditions they face

His account of spending nearly five years in Maiduguri without proper rotation has reignited public concern about the welfare, treatment, and sacrifices of frontline soldiers in Nigeria

A former Nigerian soldier, who became widely known after a viral video urging politicians to let their children join the military, has made a startling confession about his time in service.

His revelations shed light on the struggles faced by many soldiers in the country.

Viral ex-soldier exposes Nigerian Army salary struggles and highlights poor welfare conditions for frontline soldiers. Photo credit: Onejoblessboy/x

Source: Twitter

Salary struggles in the Nigerian Army

The ex-soldier disclosed the financial hardship he endured during his service.

"The last salary I collected as an ex-army before I was dismissed was ₦109,000. Before then, it was just last year February they increased it; it was ₦51,000 then, attached with the SACRS skill that they pay ₦20,000, making ₦71,000."

He explained that despite the slight increase, the pay was still inadequate compared to the risks and responsibilities of the job.

Soldiers forced to buy their own gear

In his confession, the ex-soldier revealed that Nigerian soldiers often have to purchase their own uniforms and protective gear.

“They don’t give us uniforms either; we buy them ourselves with our money, which cost ₦55,000. You will buy your uniform and boots with your money, everything you need. The boots cost ₦60,000 too. Even a&m0r and b&ll£tpr00f v£sts, nobody will give you.”

He added that such equipment is only provided during high-profile occasions when governors are present, describing it as “just for show-off.”

See the X post below:

Long deployment in Maiduguri

The soldier also spoke about his lengthy posting in Maiduguri, a region heavily affected by insurgency.

“I spent about 4 years, nine months in Maiduguri. They initially told us we’d spend two years before rotation, but I did more than double.”

His account highlights the strain of extended deployments without proper rotation, which can take a toll on soldiers’ mental and physical health.

The confession has reignited discussions about the welfare of Nigerian soldiers, particularly regarding pay, equipment, and deployment policies. Many Nigerians are now questioning whether enough is being done to support those who risk their lives in service.

Ex-soldier describes long deployment in Maiduguri, stressing the burden of extended military service. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

ISWAP kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno

Legit.ng earlier reported that a raid by fighters linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has left eight Nigerian soldiers dead and 23 others injured, according to three security sources who spoke to AFP on February 18.

The attack took place on Monday, February 16, 2026, at a military base in Cross Kauwa village, Borno state. AFP sources reported that around 70 militants riding motorcycles stormed the base, sparking a fierce gun battle. A military officer confirmed: “Eight soldiers paid the supreme price, and 23 others sustained injuries.”

Source: Legit.ng