Nigerian singer Spyro sparked reactions after an unexpected moment changed the direction of his live performance

A viral video showed the artist pausing his set and shifting into a deeply spiritual experience on stage

His explanation afterwards has fueled conversations online, leaving fans curious about what really happened

Nigerian singer Spyro Oludipe Oluwasanmi David has opened up about a surprising turn of events during his recent performance at an Easter event.

A video that quickly went viral online captured the moment Spyro, known for his hit songs, suddenly shifted from his regular setlist to a worship session.

Fans stunned as Spyro halts night show over “holy spirit” interruption. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the singer was seen kneeling on stage, passionately singing worship songs, leaving the audience stunned by the unexpected change in atmosphere.

Addressing the incident on his Instagram page, Spyro explained that the Holy Spirit interrupted his performance, prompting him to abandon the planned lineup.

He even shared a screenshot of his original performance schedule with the event organisers, showing how the sudden switch was not part of the plan.

Reflecting on the moment, Spyro described it as deeply meaningful:

“This is such a BEAUTIFUL MOMENT for me, has got to be the highlight of my Easter. And if you ask me, I think this is what Easter should be about, witnessing Christ in every part. Thank you @gaisebaba.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spyro, has stirred reactions online after openly gushing about his fiancée, Janet Atom, in a heartfelt post.

The “Who Is Your Guy” crooner took to Instagram to appreciate not just his partner but also her past relationships. In a surprising twist, Spyro thanked Janet’s ex-boyfriends for “letting her slip,” saying their loss became his gain.

According to the singer, he is grateful to the men who didn’t hold on to her, adding that they unknowingly did him a huge favour. He also prayed for them, wishing them long life and happiness, while insisting that missing Janet would have meant missing “heaven on earth.”

He noted:

"I genuinely thank God everyday for every single guy that walked by/let you slip away, they really did me a solid."

Spyro didn’t stop there as he went on to describe Janet as his “heaven,” promising to dedicate himself to making her happy now that they are together.

Sharing more about their love story, the singer revealed that he was certain about marrying Janet from their very first proper meeting.

He added:

"I remember telling her on the first proper meeting we had “I WILL MARRY YOU” she looked shocked and thought it joke till I told her to send me her sister and mother’s number."

To solidify his intention, Spyro revealed that he reached out to Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja to help him secure a ring, showing just how serious he was about taking the next step.

The singer ended his post on a romantic note, promising to “spoil” Janet as much as he can, while praying for God’s help in building their future together.

Spyro and Janet Atom got engaged in September 2025, and since then, fans have continued to follow their love story.

How netizens reacted to Spyro’s testimony

The singer’s heartfelt testimony has sparked conversations online, with many fans praising his boldness.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

calebojo2016 said:

"Bro is coming back to Christ fully."

prettypearl22 said:

"You serve two masters at the same time."

big_minded__ said:

"This is business keep it at business level, people didn’t buy tickets to come listen to worship songs. Certainly wrong time to do the right thing.."

randyradiolover said:

"Your struggling so hard to resist being a full time gospel artist.....man accept the call and ignore the glamour that comes with this present you."

alubarikaboy

"The spirit inform the DJ too , to switch sound instantly , okay o."

rita.david.927543 said:

"Jesus Christ must be heard Jesus Christ 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

metroconcepts said:

"God bless you, bro... this is so top class 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

wealthysaint_

"As the spirit leads."

goldenharvestacresltd

"All glory to God. Jesus Christ is Lord."

creativeoliver said:

"I pity people wey go with their babe hoping them go do bad things after the show😂😂."

hairduchesss said:

"Serve God without shame, without reservations, go Spyro 🙌❤️👏."

jj_dejocular said:

"Do not be deceived! No one can serve two masters" (Matthew 6:24) means total devotion cannot be divided between two opposing authorities, specifically God and “money”. Make the choice today!"

Singer Spyro's live show takes surprising spiritual direction mid-performance. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Spyro recounts how fiancée helped him financially

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afrobeats singer Spyro shared how his fiancée, Janet, positively impacted his life. According to him, since they met, she has helped him grow into a better person, especially at managing his money.

The “Stand by You” hitmaker praised her for guiding him to make smarter financial decisions and added that she has brought real value into his life.

Source: Legit.ng