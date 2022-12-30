In an unexpected turn of events, Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, tendered a public apology to him

Recall that in August 2021, the young lady publicly called off their engagement with a cryptic post that left people wondering about the actor’s sexuality

After Fancy’s apology went viral, a number of Nigerians stormed the actor’s page with mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, became a trending topic in an unexpected way after his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, took to social media to apologise to him.

The young lady took to her official Instagram account to tender a public apology to the film star after also publicly calling off their engagement in 2021.

Recall that in 2021, Fancy made it known that their wedding had been called off in a cryptic post that left many netizens questioning Alexx Ekubo’s sexuality.

In a new development, she apologised to him publicly in a post shared in December 2022 and revealed how much she missed him and also appeared ready to pick off from where their relationship ended.

Nigerians bombard Alexx Ekubo with advice after Fancy’s public apology

Not long after Fancy’s public apology note went viral, a number of people stormed Alexx Ekubo’s page with a series of different reactions.

While a few people pleaded with him to take her back, others advised him not to dare go back to her and someone called her a divorce waiting to happen.

Read some of their comments below:

p.crown22:

"Please don’t go back to that girl ooo, she’s a divorce case waiting to happen."

okoroigweuzo:

"Ikuku pls don’t listen to that girl o moveeeeeeeeeeee"

yhudiejames_official:

"By now you must be tired of all they take her back, don’t take her back. But as a woman with lots of mood swings it’s easier to get carried away by the things people say about our partner esp."

yplove9:

"Please forgive Fancy and take her back please, the devil you know is better than the angel you do not know………"

kingopacino:

"You better not get back wit that girl!!!! City boys cannot take a L like this going into the new year! Stay strong my boy "

legally_ada:

"I can't imagine how ik and Alex will be laughing at comments tonight."

mimiwilfred_:

"Alexx Ekubo, I knew a day like this will come, when you’d be Vindicated. Keep living your best life. God got you. Child of Grace."

iampardonc:

"Now is your own time to do Shakara ! Lol , wish you good luck though "

_rosey_gle:

"Alex leave tooth pick abeg start using floss ...we need an upgrade abeg. If u dont gerrit forgerrit."

pen_lova:

"If you accept that girl back, I go swear for you... You didn't deserve that national disgrace.. Be a king and move on!"

zelen_1992:

"Alex do not take that girl call fancy back , America girls head nor correct she will divorce you in the future if you take her back . She publicly broke up with you after an expensive proposal. There are better girls out there , she left you in a rented apartment now you have a new house she want to come back please let her go find another man."

elsie_david_official:

"A girl that is reckless to break an engagement...and wedding date set...fear her oooh...run for your life sir…"

nature_secret_by_nonso:

"All this people saying Alex shouldn’t forgive her... lol... Alex go shock una Person wey don already settle with her for back..

I won’t be surprised that Alex was the one who told her to make this public apology. Just so that everything go balance . As e be say na she first go announce their breakup...

E go shock una say this two don make up since."

Interesting.

