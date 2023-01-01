Popular actor Alexx Ekubo has finally responded to his ex-fiance days after she tendered an apology to him

Alexx in a short statement appreciated her for apologizing to him and ended with prayers for both of them

The actor's response which has gone viral has stirred reactions from netizens with many applauding him

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo is making headlines after he finally responded to his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology.

Recall that Fancy had sparked reactions online after she tendered an apology to the actors days ago after unexpectedly ending their relationship which was a few months from leading to marriage.

Alexx Ekubo prays for ex-fiance. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx in a comment section on Fancy's page acknowledged her post and appreciated the apology.

He also went on to pray for her.

In his words:

"I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all."

See Alexx Ekubo's response below:

Netizens react as Alexx Ekubo responds to ex-fiance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

watolgifts:

"I suspect Alex instructed her to write N open apology first before they can be back together."

callmechigo:

"Which one is may God bless us all guy man has moved on ."

ijeoma_ebony:

"Wedding card loading……"

bee_ejeh:

"Bro is not interested again Aunty rest ."

mr.ajaks:

"True King .....he's long Moved on....."

tajudeenmay:

"Alex said thanks but no thanks ."

whyte_le:

"Meaning , I have forgiven you , but Abeg shift from me."

l.tobiloba:

"Literally, he’s saying “I have forgiven you but don’t come any close to my house “. She will cry in the bathroom for this reply ."

yofavhairplug:

"May God bless us yen gangan is painful sha. You gree or you didn’t gree."

its_nayahkhay:

"Move on girl... everything no be Nollywood."

_qwinnet:

"Chai na this kind response dey break heart pass."

Nigerians tell Alexx Ekubo not to go back to ex-fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo, became a trending topic in an unexpected way after his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, took to social media to apologise to him.

The young lady took to her official Instagram account to tender a public apology to the film star after also publicly calling off their engagement in 2021.

While a few people pleaded with him to take her back, others advised him not to dare go back to her and someone called her a divorce waiting to happen.

Source: Legit.ng