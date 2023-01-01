Global site navigation

Alexx Ekubo Finally Replies Ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu’s Apology, Prays for Her, Netizens Hail Him
Nollywood

Alexx Ekubo Finally Replies Ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu’s Apology, Prays for Her, Netizens Hail Him

by  Olumide Alake
  • Popular actor Alexx Ekubo has finally responded to his ex-fiance days after she tendered an apology to him
  • Alexx in a short statement appreciated her for apologizing to him and ended with prayers for both of them
  • The actor's response which has gone viral has stirred reactions from netizens with many applauding him

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo is making headlines after he finally responded to his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology.

Recall that Fancy had sparked reactions online after she tendered an apology to the actors days ago after unexpectedly ending their relationship which was a few months from leading to marriage.

Alexx Ekubo, Fancy Ancholonu
Alexx Ekubo prays for ex-fiance. Credit: @alexxekubo
Source: Instagram

Alexx in a comment section on Fancy's page acknowledged her post and appreciated the apology.

He also went on to pray for her.

In his words:

"I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all."

See Alexx Ekubo's response below:

Netizens react as Alexx Ekubo responds to ex-fiance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

watolgifts:

"I suspect Alex instructed her to write N open apology first before they can be back together."

callmechigo:

"Which one is may God bless us all guy man has moved on ."

ijeoma_ebony:

"Wedding card loading……"

bee_ejeh:

"Bro is not interested again Aunty rest ."

mr.ajaks:

"True King .....he's long Moved on....."

tajudeenmay:

"Alex said thanks but no thanks ."

whyte_le:

"Meaning , I have forgiven you , but Abeg shift from me."

l.tobiloba:

"Literally, he’s saying “I have forgiven you but don’t come any close to my house “. She will cry in the bathroom for this reply ."

yofavhairplug:

"May God bless us yen gangan is painful sha. You gree or you didn’t gree."

its_nayahkhay:

"Move on girl... everything no be Nollywood."

_qwinnet:

"Chai na this kind response dey break heart pass."

Nigerians tell Alexx Ekubo not to go back to ex-fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo, became a trending topic in an unexpected way after his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, took to social media to apologise to him.

The young lady took to her official Instagram account to tender a public apology to the film star after also publicly calling off their engagement in 2021.

While a few people pleaded with him to take her back, others advised him not to dare go back to her and someone called her a divorce waiting to happen.

Source: Legit.ng

