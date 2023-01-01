Alexx Ekubo Finally Replies Ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu’s Apology, Prays for Her, Netizens Hail Him
- Popular actor Alexx Ekubo has finally responded to his ex-fiance days after she tendered an apology to him
- Alexx in a short statement appreciated her for apologizing to him and ended with prayers for both of them
- The actor's response which has gone viral has stirred reactions from netizens with many applauding him
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo is making headlines after he finally responded to his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology.
Recall that Fancy had sparked reactions online after she tendered an apology to the actors days ago after unexpectedly ending their relationship which was a few months from leading to marriage.
Alexx in a comment section on Fancy's page acknowledged her post and appreciated the apology.
He also went on to pray for her.
In his words:
"I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all."
See Alexx Ekubo's response below:
Netizens react as Alexx Ekubo responds to ex-fiance
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
watolgifts:
"I suspect Alex instructed her to write N open apology first before they can be back together."
callmechigo:
"Which one is may God bless us all guy man has moved on ."
ijeoma_ebony:
"Wedding card loading……"
bee_ejeh:
"Bro is not interested again Aunty rest ."
mr.ajaks:
"True King .....he's long Moved on....."
tajudeenmay:
"Alex said thanks but no thanks ."
whyte_le:
"Meaning , I have forgiven you , but Abeg shift from me."
l.tobiloba:
"Literally, he’s saying “I have forgiven you but don’t come any close to my house “. She will cry in the bathroom for this reply ."
yofavhairplug:
"May God bless us yen gangan is painful sha. You gree or you didn’t gree."
its_nayahkhay:
"Move on girl... everything no be Nollywood."
_qwinnet:
"Chai na this kind response dey break heart pass."
Nigerians tell Alexx Ekubo not to go back to ex-fiance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo, became a trending topic in an unexpected way after his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, took to social media to apologise to him.
The young lady took to her official Instagram account to tender a public apology to the film star after also publicly calling off their engagement in 2021.
While a few people pleaded with him to take her back, others advised him not to dare go back to her and someone called her a divorce waiting to happen.
