Actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the ongoing drama between actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-lover Fancy Ancholonu

Nkechi said she used to think Fancy was a classy lady as she advised her to stop spilling too much online

The actress' comment has stirred reactions from netizens as many said Fancy doesn't understand Nigerians

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Hours after actor Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Ancholonu took to social media to share how he made tender a public apology to him online, it has continued to generate different reactions online.

Actress Nkechi Blessing in reaction to one of Fancy's comments about Alexx advised her not to let people push her into talking.

Nkechi Blessing advises Fancy Ancholonu. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday @alexxekubo @fancyancholonu

Source: Instagram

Nkechi went on to say she used to think Fancy was a high-class lady but she was surprised by her recent action.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I think say she be classy Aje butter ooo, ase trenches ni e fancy…Stop letting dis people push you to talk na…leave noise for us biko!"

See her comment below:

Screenshot of Nkechi Blessing's comment. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's comment about Fancy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

vivy_bon:

"She doesn't understand Nigerians. Please do not fall in love again with a Nigerian brought up. They will mess you up. They don't understand what real love is."

maryjaneelo:

"Because Alex is your fellow Artist. You don dey support am...Weren’t you also talking about your ex? So she should swallow embarrassment all to apear classy! Abegi."

merry_ashiegbu:

"I tire...she keeps replying like buttie."

rannzy:

"I thought so too Ooooo, wretchedness is written all over this situation right now ‍♂️‍♂️."

sallys_perfect_world:

"It's painful, she is just letting it out."

Fancy Acholonu takes down apology post to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng reported that Fancy took down her apology post to Alexx Ekubo while dismissing the reports of them being back together.

Fancy in a new year message said she would be speaking for herself this year as she was no longer under anyone’s control.

In her words:

“Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all ❤️ & #SimplyFancy ✨”

Source: Legit.ng