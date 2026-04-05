Mercy Aigbe has reacted to a netizen's comment about her spot among the top actresses in the movie industry

The Nollywood star responded to the netizen with a cryptic video as she vibed to a song by Mavo

Her response also stirred up reactions from her fans and followers, with many defending her rank in the industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe caused a stir after she responded to a netizen who crowned her the ‘003’ of the movie industry.

Mercy, who recently was in the news over viral videos of her and Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere, via her social media page, responded to the fan’s comment, declaring her the third best.

Mercy Aigbe shares cryptic video in response to 003 of Nollywood tag. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The mother of two reacted with a video of herself vibing to Fast Fast Comot, a song by artist Mavo.

The lyrics focused on moving quickly, living fast, and not letting anyone hold you back.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe reacted to the snub she received from her colleague, Funke Akindele, at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s movie.

She shared a video discussing growth. She noted that not everyone would understand her evolution.

The actress explained that growth requires people to move beyond the new aspects of their lives, things that others may still struggle to accept.

Fans defend actress Mercy Aigbe's ranking in Nollywood. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She added that people should not be bothered if others don’t understand them, but should continue becoming who and what they want to be.

The video of Mercy Aigbe's response to a netizen who crowned 003 of Nollywood is below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe's response

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many shared diverse opinions about the actress' stand in the movie industry. Read them below:

kazimadeoti commented:

"It is well. My 001, My superwoman. Keep being amazing and successful."

_iamdollypenny said:

"Everybody na 001 for their own lane, it's the beauty for me."

abeyjomo said:

"I don't know what 003 means but I must say @realmercyaigbe playing MARYAM will be one unforgettable experience for me. A quick back drop, MARYAM was shot during the month of Ramadhan and Mercy was actually fasting."

oyinlomodiamond reacted:

"EVERYONE IS 001 ON THEIR LANE. DON'T ALLOW ANYBODY TO NUMBER YOU ACCORDING TO HOW THEY SEE YOU. However, It's not a competition."

faty__96 commented:

"003 keh?? Let’s be real, you are the 001, the blueprint, and the entire storyline. Anyone saying otherwise is just joking."

dcandid_critic said:

"Fight no suppose dey at all... Everyone is good in their crafts. But comparison, na ein dey spoil things."

prettieabisola2000 reacted:

"My own 001 queen forever my ageless queen."

Mercy Aigbe shows off in-law.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated a family member of her husband, who graduated from law school.

The actress shared lovely pictures of the lady who had been schooled abroad. In her post, she showered her with sweet words, called her a darling, and stated how proud she was of her. Her husband also thanked God for the lady.

Source: Legit.ng