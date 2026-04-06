A video showing the moment Blessing CEO appeared on a live TV interview about her alleged cancer diagnosis has gone viral

A lawyer on the show spoke about her claim and her alleged medical report, sharing what would happen if people who donated decided to sue her

Following the interview, a Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom shared what she observed about Blessing CEO

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

A United Kingdom-based woman who watched the viral TV interview shared two ways Blessing CEO could redeem herself. She also shared how the alleged cancer case would have been handled in the UK.

A UK-based woman shares a deep observation about Blessing CEO's live interview. Photo: Life Unrushed by Oby Chikelue

Source: TikTok

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Multiple reports have cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

UK-based woman reacts to Blessing CEO's interview

Identified as Life Unrushed by Oby Chikelue on Facebook, the UK-based woman shared why she felt embarrassed while watching the interview.

She said in her Facebook post:

"I cringed watching Blessing CEO’s interview on Arise TV. The doctor on set called out all her lies. ​Cancer is a brutal illness we all pray against, yet Blessing is wishing it on herself.

"Life has a way of giving you what you put out there. ​She’s brought a heavy cloud over herself, but it’s not too late to fix it. She needs to refund every kobo. Or better yet, donate that money to the actual cancer patient whose results she altered and offer a heartfelt apology.

"​There is some money you spend that eventually makes your life rot from the inside. In the UK, charity fraud carries 2 to 10 years in prison. Beyond the jail time is the social death, once your name is on that record, rebuilding a reputation or finding work is almost impossible. ​

"I feel for her family. What an embarrassment to bring to your own people. Blessing needs to have mercy on herself."

A UK-based lady shares 2 ways Blessing CEO can redeem herself amid cancer case. Photo: Blessing CEO

Source: Instagram

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng