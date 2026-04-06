Amid controversies trailing the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son, the new couple have been given new gifts and position

The church founder gifted his newlywed adopted autistic son a new car and a plot of land, including a new position in church

A new video has shown Aboy's reaction to the gifts, as the OPM pastor still mentioned two extra gifts to the couple

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

Amid controversies, a fresh video has shown the reaction of viral newlywed autistic man Aboy, now Elijah, after the OPM pastor gifted him a car and a plot of land.

Video Shows Autistic OPM Man’s Reaction As Apostle Chibuzor Gives Him Car, Offers 2 More Gifts

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy (now Elijah) and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Autistic OPM man reacts to car gift, others

On the Facebook page of Omega Power Ministry, a video showed how Elijah reacted when he was shown the car he would be given.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng