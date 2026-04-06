Video Shows Autistic OPM Man’s Reaction As Apostle Chibuzor Gives Him Car, Offers 2 More Gifts
- Amid controversies trailing the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son, the new couple have been given new gifts and position
- The church founder gifted his newlywed adopted autistic son a new car and a plot of land, including a new position in church
- A new video has shown Aboy's reaction to the gifts, as the OPM pastor still mentioned two extra gifts to the couple
A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).
Amid controversies, a fresh video has shown the reaction of viral newlywed autistic man Aboy, now Elijah, after the OPM pastor gifted him a car and a plot of land.
The marriage between Aboy (now Elijah) and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.
Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.
Autistic OPM man reacts to car gift, others
On the Facebook page of Omega Power Ministry, a video showed how Elijah reacted when he was shown the car he would be given.
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng