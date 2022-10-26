Veteran Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, got fans talking when he shared a post about forgiveness on social media

The actor emphasised why people find it hard to forgive fellow humans but want God to do the same for them

Fans felt the statement was meant for his first wife, May Edochie, and they roasted him big time over it

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, got Nigerians talking when he shared normal life advice on Instagram, and it was taken out of proportion. '

The movie star talked about the need for humans to learn how to forgive themselves when someone who wronged them has apologised.

Yul Edochie talks about forgiveness, fans drag him. @yuledochie @mayyuledochie



He noted that humans do ask God for forgiveness on daily basis and do just that, but they find it so difficult to forgive themselves.

Yul further declared that life is too short to be bearing grudges and no one will be living forever.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's post about forgiveness, most of them felt it was directed towards his first wife, May, and they knocked him hard over it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Rchygift:

"She don forgive you but she no just send you again, focus on ur new iyawo."

Peaceislove__:

"Asking for forgiveness and forsaking that sin is different from asking for forgiveness and still remaining in that sin they're two different things, God cannot be mocked."

Maryoremeyijonah:

"Motivational speaker, if na your wife cheat on you, will you forgive her?"

Mencashmere_by_lawlah:

"You degrade your wife in public and yet you’re asking for forgiveness in private! Omo, she don forgive you, but she doesn’t want anything to do with polygamy."

