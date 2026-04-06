Countries like Papua New Guinea and Venezuela lead in the 2026 Crime Index for safety concerns

Gang violence and weak governance are key issues in Haiti and Honduras, driving insecurity

South Africa and Afghanistan also struggle with high rates of violent crime and ongoing conflict

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Safety continues to be a major concern across the world as countries grapple with varying levels of crime and insecurity.

While some nations have strengthened their security systems, others still face significant challenges driven by political instability, economic difficulties, organised crime, and weak law enforcement.

Photos show leaders of Papua New Guinea (James Marape) and Haiti (Alix Didier Fils-Aimé) amid global safety concerns in 2026. Photo credit: @MaclellanNic, @Le_Chronometre

Source: Twitter

According to the latest 2026 Crime Index from Numbeo, the world’s largest crowdsourced online database, nations are ranked based on perceived crime levels, offering insight into where people feel least safe globally.

At the top of the list are Papua New Guinea, Venezuela, and Haiti, highlighting persistent violence and insecurity in these nations.

Other countries with high crime and low safety scores include Afghanistan, South Africa, and Honduras, reflecting ongoing struggles with violence and limited public safety.

The Punch reported these rankings on Monday, April 6, 2026, and Vanguard also noted the developments in global safety perceptions.

World’s 10 most dangerous countries

Legit.ng highlights the top 10 most dangerous countries in 2026 and what drives their rankings:

1. Dangerous country: Papua New Guinea

Topping the list, Papua New Guinea faces widespread violent crime, particularly in urban areas. Gang activity, unemployment, and corruption contribute heavily to insecurity.

Papua New Guinea is a highly diverse Pacific nation, renowned for having over 800 indigenous languages and being one of the world's least explored areas, with vast uncharted rainforests.

2. Dangerous nation: Venezuela

Years of economic collapse and political instability have fueled high levels of armed robbery, kidnapping, and violent crime, making Venezuela one of the most unsafe countries globally.

Venezuela, located on the northern coast of South America, holds the world's largest proven oil reserves. Named "Little Venice" (Veneziola) by explorers, it features the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall, Angel Falls (meters). The nation is highly biodiverse and holds significant economic importance through its membership in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

3. Haiti among most dangerous countries

Haiti continues to struggle with extreme gang violence and weak governance. Large parts of the capital are controlled by armed groups, leading to frequent kidnappings and lawlessness.

Haiti is a Caribbean nation that achieved history as the first independent Black republic in 1804 and the first country to permanently abolish slavery. Located on the island of Hispaniola, it is renowned for its vibrant culture, Creole traditions, and the Citadelle Laferrière, the largest fortress in the Americas.

4. Afghanistan and lingering conflict

Decades of conflict, terrorism, and a fragile political system have left Afghanistan with persistent security risks, including bombings, kidnappings, and organised crime.

Following decades of conflict, Afghanistan is one of the world's least developed nations, currently under Taliban rule since 2021.

5. South Africa and crimes

Despite being one of Africa’s largest economies, South Africa battles high rates of violent crime, including armed robbery and carjacking, especially in major cities.

South Africa is frequently ranked among the world's most dangerous countries due to violent crime, including murder, sexual assault, and armed robbery. While popular tourist areas often have better security, travellers are advised to exercise extreme caution, especially in cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

6. Honduras and disturbing violence

Honduras has long struggled with gang violence and drug offences. Organised crime networks contribute to high general insecurity.

Located in Central America, Honduras is known for its rich Maya history (especially the Copán ruins), the stunning Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, and as a major coffee exporter. It has two capital cities, Tegucigalpa and Comayagua, and the official language is Spanish. The nation has faced significant challenges with poverty and high rates of deadly attacks.

7. Trinidad and Tobago faces rising violence

Trinidad and Tobago faces rising violent crime, driven largely by gang conflicts and illegal arms dealing.

This Caribbean nation has the biggest celebration of Divali in the Western Hemisphere.

8. Violence and atrocities continue in Syria

Ongoing conflict and political instability continue to affect safety in Syria, with risks ranging from armed violence to displacement-related crime.

Damascus, the capital, is considered one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient city of Palmyra and the Crusader fortress, Crac des Chevaliers.

The top 10 most dangerous countries in the world in 2026, ranked by crime, violence, and insecurity levels. Photo credit: @antonioguterres, @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

9. Crime in Jamaica

Jamaica records high levels of violent crime, particularly linked to gang activity in urban areas, despite efforts by authorities to improve security.

Jamaica is a very mountainous country. Almost half of the island is above 1,000 feet (305m). Blue Mountain Peak, the highest point, is 7,402 feet (2,256m) above sea level. The annual average rainfall is 78 inches (198cm). Because of the effects of the mountains, rainfall is fairly evenly distributed.

10. Drug headaches in Guyana

Rounding out the top 10, Guyana faces challenges with robbery, drug-related crime, and limited law enforcement capacity in certain regions.

Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America, located on the continent's northern coast with deep cultural ties to the Caribbean. Known for its vast, pristine rainforests, which cover over 85% of its landmass, it is home to the stunning Kaieteur Falls. The nation has a diverse, multicultural population and a rich history as a former British colony.

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Source: Legit.ng