EKEDC has announced an emergency shutdown of the Ijora Transmission Station

The decision will result in a temporary power outage affecting several communities in Lagos

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to remain patient and plan to restore power as soon as possible

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced an emergency shutdown of the Ijora Transmission Station, resulting in a power outage across several parts of Lagos.

The outage was caused by a technical fault at the transmission facility, disrupting electricity supply to multiple communities and critical infrastructure.

EKEDC shuts down Ijora Transmission Station Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to remain patient as efforts are underway to restore power.

Fault at Ijora station disrupts supply

In a power update dated April 5, 2026, released on X, EKEDC disclosed that the emergency shutdown occurred due to a cut jumper at the 132kV bus section of the Ijora Transmission Station.

According to the company, the fault led to an immediate interruption of supply from the station.

Areas affected by the blackout

The outage has impacted Ajele, Isale Eko, parts of Idumagbo, Ijora, Otto, Apapa Road, Ebute, Badia, and the surrounding environs.

Other affected locations include major financial institutions such as UBA, Wema Bank, Union Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and First Bank Marina.

The disruption also affects all feeders in Badia, Ijora Causeway, New Customs, and Ajele Injection Substations.

Electricity supply cut to feeders linked to Ijora station Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Efforts are underway to restore power

The distribution company assured customers that its technical team is working to resolve the issue and restore normal electricity supply as quickly as possible.

The statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, We wish to inform you that there has been an emergency shutdown of the Ijora Transmission Station (TS) due to a cut jumper at the 132kV bus section. As a result, supply from the station has been temporarily interrupted.

"Affected areas: Ajele, Isale Eko, parts of Idumagbo, Ijora, Otto, Apapa Road, Ebute, Badia and surrounding environs, UBA, Wema Bank, Union Bank, CBN, First Bank Marina, all feeders in Badia, Ijora Causeway, New Customs and Ajele Injection Substations.

"Please be assured that efforts are ongoing to restore normal supply as soon as possible.

"We sincerely regret all inconveniences this may cause and kindly urge you to bear with us during this period. Thank you for your understanding and continued patience.”

Nigerians to endure blackouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government and electricity generation companies in Nigeria are at odds over the true value of outstanding debts in the power sector, with each side presenting conflicting figures.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, explained that the amount owed to generation companies is still under review and may be much lower than commonly reported.

According to him, ongoing reconciliation efforts suggest the total liability could be closer to N4 trillion, rather than the widely cited N6.3 trillion.

Adelabu also addressed the issue of persistent power outages, offering an apology to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng