Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former INEC Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega, has passed away

Her Janaiza prayer will be held after Zuhr at the National Mosque in Abuja on Sunday, April 5, 2026

She was widely respected for her commitment to education and community development across northern Nigeria

Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has died.

The family announced her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Hajiya Hadiza Jega inspires education and community development across northern Nigeria. Photo credit: AttahiruJega/x

Source: Twitter

According to Dailytrust, her Janaiza prayer will be held after the Zuhr prayer at 1:30 p.m. at the National Mosque in Abuja. The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and asked friends, associates, and well‑wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Prof. Attahiru Jega’s current roles

Prof. Attahiru Muhammadu Jega is a respected Nigerian academic and administrator, best known for his role as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) between 2010 and 2015.

Attahiru Jega was born on January 11, 1957, in Jega, Kebbi State, Nigeria. He studied political science and earned his Ph.D. from Northwestern University in the United States. Before his appointment as INEC Chairman by President Goodluck Jonathan in June 2010, Jega served as Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano. His tenure at INEC was widely recognised for introducing reforms that strengthened Nigeria’s electoral process.

Prof. Jega, who is widely respected for his service to Nigeria, currently serves as:

Co‑Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee (PLRIC)

Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Development

Pro‑Chancellor of Nasarawa State University

Pro‑Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University

Legacy of Hajiya Hadiza Jega

The late Hajiya Hadiza Jega was known for her dedication to education and community development, particularly across northern Nigeria. Her contributions earned her admiration and respect from many communities.

Condolences from Bayero University, Kano

Bayero University, Kano, where Prof. Jega once served as Vice Chancellor, also expressed its condolences. In its statement, the institution said:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of the wife of our former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Attahiru Jega, OFR.”

The university added:

“Her Janazah will be held immediately after Zuhr prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja, today Sunday, 5th April 2026. May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grant the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen.”

Hajiya Hadiza Jega’s passing is a significant loss to her family, community, and the wider nation. Her legacy of supporting education and development will be remembered for years to come.

The National Mosque in Abuja hosts Janaiza prayer for Hajiya Hadiza Jega. Photo credit: AttahiruJega/x

Source: Twitter

INEC chairmans from 1960 till date

Legit.ng earleir reported that INEC was set up in 1998, before that the electoral body in Nigeria was called the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) and was established in 1960.

Do you know the names of all INEC chairman from 1960 till date? If not, read this article, and we will tell you about INEC and the heads of this organisation since the independence of the country till now.

Source: Legit.ng