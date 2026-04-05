Laide Bakare has opened up about her personal life, including her stand about boundaries in relationships

The Nollywood actress explained why she wouldn't allow any man she is dating to visit her residence

She also caused a stir on social media after she revealed she is open to being married up to five times

In a chat with Legit.ng, a Muslim scholar shared his details about the chances of women remarrying in Islam

Nollywood actress and producer Laide Bakare has sparked reactions online after she revealed the rigid boundaries she maintains regarding dating and privacy.

Speaking on the Real Life With Aunty Ayo podcast with her colleague Ayo Adesanya, Laide shared how she has become more guarded with her heart over the years, stating that she doesn't fall in love easily.

She revealed she doesn't allow men she is dating to visit her residence because her home is a sanctuary for her and her children.

Laide Bakare shares why she doesn't allow men she is dating to visit her residence. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

“I do not love easily; I like,” she said. “My home is my private space. I don’t believe in bringing every man I’m seeing into my house. It’s about respect for my space and my kids.”

Laide Bakare shares why she can get married five times

The actress also stated that she is open to being married up to five times if prior unions don't work, while clarifying that her religion (Islam) does not permit women to have multiple husbands simultaneously.

During the course of the conversation, Laide Bakare said,

"I can be married 5 times, it’s not an issue."

Responding, Ayo Adesanya asked:

"Is it because your religion allows it?"

In a sharp response, Laide said,

"My religion doesn’t allow women marrying multiple times oo but if I am not getting it right I am not getting it right."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare spoke out against negative reactions to her relationship with fellow actor Dada Oluwasola Tolani, popularly known as Odobodobo Motola.

Laide Bakare claims her religion doesn't give room for women to marry multiple times. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

According to her, while people may have their opinions, she and Motola decided to follow their hearts.

The video of Laide Bakare speaking about her stance on marriage is below:

The full video from Laide Bakare's interview with Ayo Adesanya is below:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's stance on marriage

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

_meera__abdul commented:

"Islam does not forbid women to marry multiple times sha. She definitely doesn’t know her religion."

Stepharny1 said:

"As long as she’s not the one that has issues she can marry."

ehvrmony commented:

"She honestly don’t understand what “stress” means… there’s an age where things like this makes sense…"

bby_shuga1 reacted:

"If she’s not getting it, she should rest abeg."

Women are allowed to remarry in Islam

According to a Muslim scholar, Ismaeel Ibn Hamzah, the Qur’an explicitly allows a divorced woman to remarry after completing her waiting period. He revealed that Islam does not restrict widows from remarrying.

‎“And when you divorce women, and they have fulfilled their waiting term, do not prevent them from marrying their (new) husbands if they mutually agree in a lawful manner.” (Qur’an 2:232)

"A woman cannot have multiple husbands simultaneously. But she may marry again after divorce or widowhood once her ʿiddah is completed," he said.

Laide Bakare shares photos of her generations

Legit.ng previously reported that Laide Bakare caused a buzz with a post on Instagram.

The movie star shared a lovely picture showcasing three generations of her family. In the caption, she mentioned her real age, stating that her mother is 70 years old, she is 36, and her daughter is 17.

Source: Legit.ng