Prophet Abel Boma delivered a prophecy on November 19, 2026, claiming Davido is set to receive a Grammy award in 2027

The prophet also issued a grave warning about threats to the singer's life, urging congregants to pray for his protection

Prophet Boma revealed a personal connection to Davido, sharing that the musician once gave him a phone as a younger DJ

A Nigerian prophet is generating buzz online after a video surfaced showing him delivering what he described as a divine prophecy concerning music star Davido.

Prophet Abel Boma, speaking before a congregation on 19 November 2026, claimed he received a vision in which Davido was set to receive a Grammy award in 2027, only for someone to interfere at the last minute.

Prophet Abel Boma tells his congregation to pray for Davido during one of his church service. Photo credit@davido/@prophetabelboma

Source: Instagram

According to the prophet, in his vision, the singer's name was placed on an award that looked like a Grammy, but three days before the ceremony date, a phone call was made to the organisers instructing them to remove it.

Prophet Boma urged his congregation to pray against such interference, declaring that Davido "will never be cheated in 2027."

Prophet Boma's personal tie to Davido

Beyond the prophecy, the clergyman on Instagram shared a personal story that he said motivated him to intercede for the star.

He recalled that years ago, when he was still working as a DJ, Davido visited the place where he was playing and gave everyone present phones.

Davido has continued to trend after he was nominated for Grammy Awards. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Prophet Boma said he was among those who received the gesture, adding that he stopped working as a DJ in 2012. He made it clear that this act of generosity, performed when he was much younger, was the reason he felt compelled to pray for the artist.

Davido: Warning of threats to Davido's life

The prophet did not stop at the Grammy vision. He went further to issue a warning that some forces were actively targeting Davido's life, telling worshippers that "they are after his life."

He also made reference to Davido's late mother, saying she dedicated him to God and that there is "a grace for the call of God in his life." Despite Davido's public persona, Prophet Boma argued that the singer's spirit was drawn towards faith, saying, "I belong to Jesus — that is what his spirit is saying."

The congregation responded with fervent prayer, with the prophet closing by declaring that God would grant Davido "long life" and victory over his enemies.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Davido:

What fans are saying

The video stirred strong reactions online, with many fans joining in prayer for the singer:

@ogechukwuokaka commented:

"Amen fire."

@vivienne3059 wrote:

"May God protect his own."

@beatriceokojie said:

"Amen he will get what belongs to him in Jesus name Amen"

@tasharrh reacted:

"God please protect Davido"

@joyces_kitchen2016 shared:

"Davido, you are a king and EL-ROI will protect you forever amen amen amen amen amen amen amen"

@prettylook_ceo wrote:

"El_roi pls protect him"

Davido gets surprise celebration ahead of birthday

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido received a special birthday surprise from his logistics manager, Israel DMW, who organised a private celebration aboard the music star's father's private jet.

The private celebration was attended by Davido's wife, Chioma, and members of the 30BG crew. In videos online, Chioma sat beside her husband as the group sang him a birthday song before he cut his birthday cake. Champagne and finger foods were also shared among the guests.

The celebration took a playful turn when Chioma showed off a new bag Davido had gifted her. The moment came after Israel hyped her up during the celebration, sparking laughter among Davido and the crew.

Source: Legit.ng