Passengers have urged the Federal Government to retain the 50% train fare discount for the 2026 Christmas and New Year celebrations

They say the discount offers affordable travel while discouraging unnecessary ticket bookings

They also want the government to announce the programme early and improve ticketing arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As Nigerians await the Federal Government’s decision on special train services for the 2026 Christmas and New Year celebrations, regular rail passengers have called for the retention of the 50% fare discount introduced during last year’s festive season.

They argued that the arrangement offers a better balance between affordable transportation and efficient use of available train capacity, particularly during the busy holiday period when demand for travel typically increases.

Yuletide Train Services: Passengers Urge FG to Retain 50% Fare Discount in 2026

Source: UGC

For many Nigerians, rail transportation remains an important option for visiting family members, conducting business and travelling to other destinations during the festive season.

Why passengers prefer 50% train fare discount

The Federal Government introduced free train rides on selected routes during the 2024 Christmas and New Year celebrations as part of efforts to reduce transportation costs for Nigerians.

Although the initiative provided relief to travellers, it reportedly exposed weaknesses in the railway booking system, as some passengers reserved tickets online but failed to show up for their journeys.

The introduction of a 50% fare discount during the 2025 festive season was subsequently considered a more practical approach.

Under the arrangement, passengers paid half the regular ticket price to secure their seats, creating a financial commitment that could discourage unnecessary reservations.

Regular rail users believe the policy provided substantial financial relief while encouraging more responsible booking practices.

Fears of booking challenges if free rides return

With the 2026 festive season approaching, passengers are looking to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for details of this year's special transportation arrangements.

Some travellers fear that bringing back completely free train services could recreate the booking difficulties experienced in 2024.

They argue that the success of government interventions should not be measured solely by the financial benefits offered but also by how effectively available services reach genuine travellers.

They have therefore urged the government to retain the 50% discount if the Yuletide train programme is approved for 2026.

Passengers seek early announcement, better planning

Beyond retaining the fare reduction, passengers have called for an early announcement of the programme, transparent ticketing procedures and improved passenger management.

They also want regular rail users, who depend on the services throughout the year, to be considered when the government develops its festive transportation plans.

Yuletide Train Services: Passengers Urge FG to Retain 50% Fare Discount in 2026

Source: UGC

For the NRC, the annual initiative provides an opportunity to make rail transportation more accessible during one of the busiest travel periods.

However, passengers believe adequate planning, efficient ticket management and effective utilisation of available capacity will be essential to the programme's success.

They maintain that retaining the 50% fare discount would offer meaningful savings while promoting accountability in ticket reservations and ensuring more genuine travellers benefit from the government's intervention.

Source: Legit.ng