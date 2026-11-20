Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's maternal uncle, Segun Williams, published a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, amid the cleric's saga

Segun Williams challenged the Fountain of Life Church's Board, questioning whether publicly accusing a son honours the legacy of his late father

The post drew strong reactions from Nigerians who rallied behind Pastor Jimmy, citing his role in growing the church after his father's passing

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's maternal uncle, Segun Williams, has stepped into the growing controversy surrounding the Fountain of Life Church, publishing a pointed Facebook message on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that many are reading as a direct rebuke of the church's leadership.

In the post, Williams drew on a string of biblical references to make his case, arguing that airing a family dispute in public reveals more about intent than it does about justice.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's uncle Segun Williams, shares some questions that the board of trustees of Fountain of Life Church must answer. Photo credit@segunwilliams/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He cited Proverbs 17:9 — "He that covereth a transgression seeketh love; but he that repeateth a matter separateth very friends" — to argue that taking internal church matters to the blogosphere signals a desire for public spectacle rather than genuine correction.

Williams Questions the board over Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

One of the sharpest points in Williams' post on social media centred on the Board's stated commitment to honouring the vision of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. Williams challenged the logic directly, writing:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has continued to trend over the controversy trailing the leadership of Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

"You cannot claim to protect a father's vision while publicly humiliating the son he anointed. That is not stewardship. That is the oldest disguise in scripture: piety as a weapon."

He closed with a defiant spiritual declaration, referencing Luke 12:3 and Psalm 30, and warning those he described as "cloak-wearing mischief in every boardroom and every blog" that they had only managed the announcement, not the ending.

Here is the Facebook post made by the maternal uncle of the cleric:

Fans and followers rally behind Pastor Jimmy

The post resonated with many online, with several commenters voicing their support for Pastor Jimmy.

Dayo Amele wrote:

"PJ started a rebuilding process in that Church after the demise of his Dad. With the backing of God Almighty, this young man put in all he had and the Church started growing. Empty pews are getting filled up. Old members who had left started turning up. Same BoT that clapped when he introduced his new wife. Same people now turning around to stand against this chosen man."

@Mo Mgbatogu commented:

"God bless you immensely Segun for this write up. Has Pst. Jimi Odukoya stopped preaching Jesus since he was ordained the Snr. Pastor? Has he stopped winning souls for Christ? Has the Church shrunk in attendance, growth and purpose? If the answers are NO, then the Church that should acknowledge, encourage and protect him has simply thrown him under the bus."

@Olafimihan Olanre offered a more conflicted take:

"For the first time in a long while, I have become so confused about the Fountain of Life Church and Pastor Jimmy matter. Nigerians have risen up and are sounding like saints — a group of good people. These are the same people who cannot elect responsible candidates into seats of power."

Toluwani Odukoya reacts to allegation made by Pastor Jimmy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toluwani Odukoya drew attention on social media after sharing a sermon amid the controversy surrounding her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

In the video posted on Instagram on Thursday, November 20, 2026, Tolu preached on the topic, 'The Storms of Life,' drawing from personal experiences and lessons from their late father's teachings.

Her post attracted an outpouring of prayers and supportive messages from fans concerned about the Odukoya family and Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng