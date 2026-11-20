The Coalition for Democracy's Central Leadership Committee shifted its 2nd Summit from November 23 to November 30, 2026

Member parties requested the change due to demanding campaign schedules ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections

All member parties agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on November 30 so their leadership can attend

The Coalition for Democracy has pushed back its 2nd Summit by one week, moving the meeting from Monday, November 23, 2026 to Monday, November 30, 2026, after member parties said their campaign commitments made attending on the original date impossible.

The Coalition's Central Leadership Committee announced the change on Friday, November 20, 2026, saying the request came from member parties whose presidential candidates and campaign teams are now running intensive programmes across the country.

Opposition parties under the Coalition for Democracy are expected to suspend nationwide campaigns to attend the November 30 summit. Photo: Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

"It is more important that every party, every presidential candidate and every national chairman is in the room than that the Summit holds on its original date," the Committee said in its announcement, signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the Coalition.

2027 Elections: Campaigns to Pause for the Summit

To ensure maximum attendance, all member parties have agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on November 30. The Committee described the collective decision as significant in itself.

"Parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria's democratic space is bigger than any one campaign," it said.

The Summit is expected to finalise and sign the Coalition's common agreement and map out the path forward ahead of the January 16, 2027 general elections.

"We will walk into that room united, and walk out of it committed," the Committee added.

The Committee said venue and accreditation details remain unchanged from what was earlier communicated to delegates, and that any further updates would be shared with delegates and the media in due course.

What to Know about Coalition for Democracy

The Coalition for Democracy grew out of the G100 Opposition Summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026. It was pioneered by six parties: the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The platform was set up to give practical effect to the resolutions of that summit, with a stated commitment to defending Nigeria's constitutional democracy, protecting political pluralism, and ensuring free, fair, and competitive elections. It also provides a framework for opposition parties to coordinate efforts to uphold the rule of law and protect Nigerians' right to freely choose their leaders.

Coalition Accuses APC of Rigging Electoral Conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Leadership Committee (CLC) of the Coalition for Democracy accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of systematically narrowing the democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the country cannot hold a credible vote under the current conditions.

The CLC said that within the past 90 days alone, opposition supporters had been attacked in Kaduna, ambushed in Ibadan, and assaulted in Sokoto and Cross River.

Source: Legit.ng