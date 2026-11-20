Galatasaray published a health update on Victor Osimhen following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee

An MRI scan on Osimhen's knee revealed a free-floating body part that required surgical removal before rehabilitation could begin

The Nigerian striker missed two consecutive international windows due to the injury, with a Champions League tie against Aston Villa looming

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen has begun gym sessions with physiotherapists as he works through the rehabilitation phase following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Turkish club published an official injury update on their squad, with the Nigerian striker among the players highlighted.

Galatasaray provides latest update on Victor Osimhen. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, the surgery took place last week, and Osimhen has since moved into the early stages of his recovery programme.

“Victor Osimhen, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week, has started gym workouts with physiotherapists following his treatment,” the club's statement read.

How Osimhen got injured

The injury dates back to an incident at Rams Park, where Osimhen slipped on the pitch. An MRI scan carried out afterwards revealed a free-floating body part inside his knee, which surgeons removed through the arthroscopic procedure before rehabilitation could begin.

The timing proved costly for Nigeria's national team. Osimhen missed two consecutive Super Eagles call-ups as a result, sitting out the most recent international window during which Nigeria faced Tanzania in a doubleheader.

The Super Eagles picked up four points across both matches, a return that leaves their AFCON 2027 qualification campaign in a complicated position.

Galatasaray face Samsunspor in the Turkish Super League this weekend, and Osimhen is expected to miss that fixture.

However, the update from the club points to a possible return for their midweek engagement, when the Turkish champions take on Premier League side Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League.

As noted by Inside Futbol, Osimhen is in line to feature in that contest, which would mark his return to competitive action following the surgery.

Man Utd renew interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United renewed transfer interest in Victor Osimhen after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

The manager looks to bolster his squad, and a world-class striker is one of the players he needs, thus reviving interest in the Nigerian forward.

Source: Legit.ng