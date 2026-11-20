The FG's advertised ₦100,000 NFSP grant targets vulnerable Nigerians aged 18 to 65 with valid NINs

Meeting the basic requirements does not guarantee selection, as beneficiaries must undergo identity verification and household assessments

Nigerians should confirm the registration portal's authenticity through official government channels and avoid paying agents to secure the grant

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians interested in the Federal Government's advertised ₦100,000 Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP) have been given details of the conditions prospective beneficiaries are expected to meet.

The programme is presented as a social intervention targeting poor and vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and the effects of economic reforms.

N100,000 FG Grant: How to Check If You Qualify for Family Support Payment

Source: UGC

According to information published on the NFSP registration website, applicants must meet specific citizenship, age and identification requirements before they can be considered for the financial support.

However, meeting these conditions does not automatically guarantee selection, as prospective beneficiaries are also expected to undergo identity verification and household vulnerability assessments.

Here is what Nigerians need to know about checking their eligibility for the advertised grant.

How to check if you qualify for the NFSP grant

The first step is to compare your personal details with the eligibility conditions published for the programme.

Nigerians who meet the stated requirements should also ensure that their NIN information is accurate and that their household and employment details can be properly verified.

The NFSP website advertises an online registration process through nfsp.ng/signup, where applicants are instructed to submit personal information, family details and other supporting documents.

However, prospective applicants should exercise caution before submitting sensitive information. The registration portal's authorisation as an official Federal Government application channel has not been independently established.

The National Cash Transfer Office has also warned Nigerians about fraudulent cash transfer registration platforms.

Applicants should therefore confirm the NFSP portal's status directly through recognised Federal Government communication channels before entering their NIN or banking details.

How to know if you have been selected

Information published by the NFSP states that beneficiary selection will take place in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The programme also says successful beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from designated payment providers using the telephone numbers contained in their submitted records.

Those selected are expected to follow the instructions in the messages and provide the required consent before the ₦100,000 is transferred to their submitted bank accounts.

Importantly, not receiving an SMS immediately does not necessarily mean an applicant has been permanently excluded, as the selection and payment process is expected to take place in batches.

N100,000 FG Grant: How to Check If You Qualify for Family Support Payment

Source: UGC

Nigerians should also avoid paying individuals who promise to secure their names on the beneficiary list or facilitate the release of the grant.

The advertised intervention is presented as a grant rather than a loan, and no applicant should pay an agent to guarantee access to the money.

Until the relevant government authorities independently confirm the registration arrangements, Nigerians should verify the programme through official ministry channels before sharing sensitive personal or financial information.

Source: Legit.ng