A new video of Davido spotted carrying his wife Chioma's designer bag on his shoulder surfaced online on Thursday, November 19, 2026

The clip came just days after another video showed Davido gifting Chioma the luxury bag in a moment that already had fans buzzing

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and heartwarming reactions to the music star's latest display of devotion

Davido is once again the talk of the internet, and this time it is not for his music.

A video that began making the rounds on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026, showed the Nigerian music star casually strolling with his wife Chioma's designer bag strapped over his shoulder.

In the clip, Davido could be heard calling Chioma "baby" while pointing out food that had been brought to him.

Davido has been captured calling his wife baby as he shows the food he was gifted to her. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In the background, Chioma could be heard warmly greeting the chef who accompanied her husband and expressing appreciation for the gift.

Davido's sweet gesture for Chioma

The moment did not arrive without context. Just days before the video surfaced, another clip had gone viral showing Davido presenting Chioma with the luxury bag he had purchased for her.

Davido has gotten fans talking with what he did with his wife in a viral video. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The music star's animated reaction as he revealed the gift, complete with dancing and theatrical flair, had already set social media alight with comments. The latest footage of him carrying it on her behalf only added fresh fuel to the conversation.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer carrying his wife's bag:

Fans react to Davido's bag- carrying moment

The video quickly drew hundreds of comments, with fans finding the whole scene both entertaining and endearing. Here is what some of them had to say:

@soniachiamaka99 wrote:

"OBO continue giving them something to talk about"

@muna_sonkay commented:

"But it's not new now since day one he use to help her to carry her bag"

@nayiir_riri_ reacted:

"Lmaooo this man loves his wife bag oooo omo"

@naupi33 said:

"No be Chioma Bag be this"

@adebanwoomowunmi wrote:

"Drama davido yii po olorun."

@angel_igwebuike commented:

"Our inlaw what are you doing mrs Chioma's hand bag please"

@jetito08 shared:

"Davido is a drama king....the bag carrier since Tanzania"

Davido wears wristband with Chioma's name on it

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Nigerian music star Davido wearing a wristband bearing his wife Chioma's name sparked sweet reactions on social media.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, showed the singer wearing a black bracelet beneath his wristwatch on his right hand, with each letter of Chioma's name displayed in small white boxes.

The thoughtful gesture caught fans' attention, with many taking to the comments section to gush over the couple's relationship and express admiration for their bond.

Source: Legit.ng