Education First published the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, ranking 117 countries based on tests taken by 2.3 million adults

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya claimed the top three spots in Africa, with Nigeria finishing fourth on the continent

Africa recorded the widest gap in English proficiency of any region globally, with nearly 200 points separating its highest and lowest scorers

Cape Town, South Africa - South Africa has topped the African rankings in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, with Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria following closely behind, as the continent once again posted the most uneven English proficiency results of any region in the world.

The index, published by Education First (EF), draws on scores from 2.3 million adults across 117 countries and regions who sat the EF Standard English Test in 2025. It places South Africa 14th globally with 588 points, while Zimbabwe came in at 15th with 587 points and Kenya at 20th with 582 points. Nigeria ranked 21st globally and fourth in Africa, scoring 578 points.

Kenya and Nigeria are among the top African countries with the highest English proficiency in EF Education First’s latest ranking. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 African countries by English proficiency

Ghana ranked fifth in Africa with 535 points, placing 35th worldwide. Uganda followed in sixth place with 517 points, ranking 48th globally, while Ethiopia scored 506 points to finish seventh on the continent and 53rd in the world.

Morocco came eighth in Africa with 492 points, ranking 60th globally, and Tunisia placed ninth with 490 points at 61st worldwide. Tanzania rounded out the top 10 with 477 points, sitting 70th in the global rankings.

The gap of nearly 200 points between Africa's strongest and weakest performers reflects the uneven role English plays across the continent, shaped by different colonial histories, language policies and education systems.

Nigeria makes the list of the best English-speaking countries in Africa. Photo credit: Getty image

Source: Getty Images

Global English proficiency continues to fall

The index also reveals a broader pattern of declining English skills worldwide. The global average fell for the fifth year running, with more than two-thirds of countries that had comparable data from the previous year recording lower scores in 2026 than in 2025.

The Middle East recorded the steepest regional drop, though EF noted that recent conflicts may have affected who took the test and under what conditions. Asia also saw a slight decline, continuing years of uneven performance. Since 2019, India has lost 48 points, China 42 points and Japan 39 points.

Across the globe, reading is the strongest English skill in four out of every five countries and regions assessed. Speaking is the weakest skill in roughly 40% of countries, while listening is the weakest in another 40%, with the average speaking score trailing reading by 57 points worldwide.

10 most proficient English-Speaking countries

Legit.ng also reported the 10 most proficient countries when it comes to English language, which is spoken by nearly 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Of these, 400 million speak it as a primary language, while over 1 billion use it as their secondary means of communication.

If the number of native and non-native speakers were combined, English would be the single most widely adopted and spoken universal language.

Source: Legit.ng