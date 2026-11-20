Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey shared a throwback photo alongside a deeply personal account of hardship he experienced while growing up

Bassey recalled how his family lost everything financially, and how he later lost both parents and a key mentor in quick succession

The Hallelujah Challenge convener credited his faith in God for transforming his life from eating roadside meals to touching nations

Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey has spoken candidly about a painful chapter of his life, sharing how poverty, loss, and grief shaped the man he is today.

In an Instagram post on November 19, 2026, accompanied by a throwback photograph, the singer and convener of the popular Hallelujah Challenge reflected on a journey that began with relative comfort and took a dramatic turn for the worse.

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey recounts his family's financial decline and the personal tragedies that shape his life. Photo: nathanielblow/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Bassey wrote that his family was once "fairly comfortable," describing themselves as people who "could pass for Ajebutter."

But that security did not last. His father's finances collapsed, friends disappeared, and the family's circumstances deteriorated rapidly.

It was during that difficult period that music became his lifeline. He began performing at gigs, sessions, and shows, earning an income while simultaneously serving in church.

The gospel minister also described a personal encounter with faith that went beyond Sunday services as a family habit, calling it "a turning point" in his life.

What followed was a string of painful losses. His mother passed away, then his father, leaving him an orphan. Shortly after, Pastor Eskor, described by Nathaniel Bassey as the mentor who was "instrumental in shaping" his life, also died.

The grief, he said, made him feel as though everything was finished.

"At that point, though I'd met Christ personally, I thought it was over," he wrote.

Nathaniel Bassey reflects on losing both parents and his mentor while sharing how faith sustains him through life's challenges. Photo: nathanielblow/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey shares a message of hope

Despite the weight of everything he had been through, Nathaniel Bassey said he was sharing his story specifically for anyone who currently cannot see a way forward.

He pointed to a moment, captured in the throwback photo, when he was eating a plate of eba and egusi soup by the roadside as a stark contrast to where he stands today.

"So, who told you there's no hope for you? Who? Who said it is finished for you? Please tell them your brother, Nathaniel Bassey, said, NAY! Not so. Tell them I said there's one that changes stories in a way no one else does, and He is JESUS! And you are next in line!"

Bassey closed by saying that no matter how far God has lifted him, he makes a point of staying grounded in worship and gratitude.

Read Nathaniel Bassey's Instagram post below:

Nathaniel Bassey unveils Hallelujah Challenge House

Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared an emotional testimony with fans through his annual worship programme, Hallelujah Challenge.

The singer posted a video showcasing a massive structure he reportedly built from scratch to serve as the venue for the programme.

The revelation touched many fans, with several expressing amazement and gratitude to God for how far he has come. The video sparked emotional reactions, as many described the development as another testimony of God's faithfulness in his life.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng