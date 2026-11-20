Israel DMW organised a surprise birthday celebration for Davido aboard his father's private jet alongside Chioma and the 30BG crew

Chioma sat beside Davido as the crew sang happy birthday and he cut a cake, with champagne and finger food shared among guests

Chioma showed off a new bag Davido gifted her after Israel hyped her during the celebrations, sparking laughs from the group

Davido's team made sure his birthday began with a bang, treating the singer to a surprise celebration on board his father's private jet on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Israel DMW shared a collage of videos from the private party, showing Davido seated beside his wife, Chioma, as the 30BG crew serenaded him with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Davido and his team have been seen on a private jet in a celebratory mood ahead of the singer's birthday. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer, in a relaxed and playful mood, leaned forward to lick icing straight off the cake before eventually cutting it, while Chioma sat next to him, quietly helping herself to food.

Champagne, mimosas, and a spread of finger food featured throughout the celebration, keeping the atmosphere festive and lively inside the aircraft.

Davido: Israel DMW hypes Chioma mid-flight

One of the more entertaining moments came when Israel turned his attention to Chioma, hailing her enthusiastically as "Madam the Madam."

Rather than shying away, Chioma reached into a brand new bag her husband had just gifted her and jokingly told Israel, "because of money," drawing laughs from those around her.

Davido and his wife travel in his father's private jet with his crew. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Israel in his Instagram video was also heard telling the group that "Saturday we shut down," suggesting a larger birthday event was still in the pipeline.

The energy throughout the footage was warm and celebratory, with the crew visibly enjoying themselves before the plane touched down. Once they were on the ground, Israel continued to cheer on Chioma, keeping the good vibes going well after the jet landed.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer and his crew on the private jet:

Fans react to Davido's birthday surprise

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@antonia_official32 wrote:

"Becuz of money, yes oo madam the madam I like money oo"

@tochi_lifestyle commented:

"E no go better for any woman wey go make attempt to commot me from this kind of settings."

@officialgraceebirim reacted:

"My baby is so shy. juju leave her alone"

@abdulrazak_haroon__001 said:

"Baddest happy birthday biggest artist in Africa 001."

@happyboyusa1 shared:

"Who drag person Dey ground who dem Dey drag Dey up Dey celebrate birthday lol … this man strong. the most drag man still yet his still the most happiest man lol una drag Dey give am joy"

@gbenga_dc_ added:

"If you want enjoy everything about obo movement or behind the scenes, just come juju page, you go enjoy tire"

Davido wears wristband with Chioma's name on it

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Nigerian music star Davido wearing a wristband bearing his wife Chioma's name sparked sweet reactions on social media.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, showed the singer wearing a black bracelet beneath his wristwatch on his right hand, with each letter of Chioma's name displayed in small white boxes.

The thoughtful gesture caught fans' attention, with many taking to the comments section to gush over the couple's relationship and express admiration for their bond.

Source: Legit.ng