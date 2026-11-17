Ayra Starr and Tems both took to Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026, to react to their Grammy nominations

Tems received 4 nominations, while Ayra Starr secured 2 nods at the 2027 Grammy Awards

Fans and fellow artists flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, urging both stars to bring the awards home

Two of Nigeria's biggest music exports, Ayra Starr and Tems, broke their silence on Monday, November 17, 2026, after the 2027 Grammy nominations were announced, sharing heartfelt reactions on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.

Tems, who received four nominations, could barely contain her excitement, writing on Instagram:

Ayra Starr and Tems have shared what gave them the edge over others after Grammy nominations. Photo credit@tems/@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

"4 NOMINATIONS is beyond insaneeeee. All praises be the Most High!!!!"

The Afrobeats sensation credited her achievement entirely to God, expressing disbelief at the scale of recognition she had received.

Ayra Starr, who landed two Grammy nominations, was equally stunned by the news. The rising star wrote on her page:

"Two Grammy nominations!! This is crazy. thank you God."

Both reactions carried the same overwhelming sense of gratitude and shock, with neither artist seemingly having anticipated the magnitude of their recognition.

Tems has shared the categories she was nominated for at the 2027 Grammy Awards on her Instagram page. Photo credit@tems

Source: Instagram

Nigerian stars shine at 2027 Grammy Awards

The nominations mark a significant moment for Nigerian music on the global stage, with both artists now firmly positioned among the world's most celebrated acts heading into the 2027 ceremony.

Legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo was among the first to celebrate, dropping a simple but powerful comment under Ayra Starr's post on her Instagram: "Well deserved".

Here is the Instagram post of the singers about the nominations:

Ayra Starr shares her take about her nomination:

Fans react to Ayra Starr and Tems' Grammy nods

The fan response was equally spirited, with supporters rallying behind both artists ahead of the awards.

@iamtonitones wrote:

"Thank you Jesus!!! Congratulations Tems"

@seyi.sodimu commented:

"Congratulations Princess. Bring them home."

@authorveecole shared:

"Starrgirl doesn't play around! You deserve it! The album is amazing"

@_divine_chidimma added with confidence:

"We are bringing it home this time"

@thegram.ng raised a question on many fans' minds:

"What happened to heaven baby? Why must it be through Angelique kidjo?"

@isabella_georgewill celebrated with energy:

"Big daddy, what's the deal, daddy?"

Tems congratulates Ayra Starr on Grammy nomination

In a previous post, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Tems celebrated fellow female artistes Ayra Starr and Tyla following their nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, expressing pride in their achievements and growing influence in the global music industry.

The singer shared a congratulatory message on her X (formerly Twitter) page, where she showered both artistes with praise and highlighted how exciting it was to see women making significant strides in a male-dominated music industry.

Tems' message generated reactions from social media users, with many applauding her for celebrating her fellow female stars and encouraging unity among women in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng