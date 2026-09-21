Davido shared a video of his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on his Instagram story on Sunday, 20 September 2026

The music star gushed over Chioma as she showed off her bone-straight hair in the clip while admiring herself

Fans flooded the comments to share their thoughts on the couple and Chioma's character in the video

A video of Chioma Adeleke looking radiant has been making the rounds online, and her husband Davido could not keep his admiration to himself.

The Afrobeats superstar reposted the clip on his Instagram story on Sunday, 20 September 2026. In it, Chioma was seen in a cheerful mood, smiling and gazing into the camera as she shook her head to flaunt her bone-straight hair.

Reactions as Davido gushes over Chioma's video, shares what he didnt get from God. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, clearly taken by the moment, accompanied the repost with a caption that had fans talking. He wrote that the only thing God did not give him was bad luck, a statement many interpreted as a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido gushing over his wife, Chioma:

Fans react to Davido's gushing post

The comment section quickly filled up with fans who not only agreed with the music star but also went out of their way to praise Chioma, who is the mother of two of his children.

Davido shares a plush video about his wife on Instagram. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The outpouring of support reflects how warmly many fans regard the couple. Chioma Adeleke has consistently drawn praise not just for her looks but also for her disposition, with many followers describing her as grounded and well-mannered. Davido's candid expression of appreciation only added fuel to those sentiments, with several users noting that his words perfectly captured what it means to have a supportive partner.

@tolu1358tolu wrote:

"God dey create. On top of beauty, she's well raised with good character."

@browniwales added:

"Oh yes, one the best thing that can happen to a man on this earth is getting married to a peaceful woman. Davido is such a lucky man, he is right"

@m_for_myra declared:

"She's dey most beautiful celebrity wifey, if Ei hot u go faint."

@dyblogistics chimed in:

"Nobody sabi put words together reach this David"

@estah_o offered a spiritual angle:

"God does not give bad luck."

@deborahadeyanju05 simply reacted:

"I know right."

@obi783 kept it short with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Davido shares his thoughts after returning home

Legit.ng reported that after nearly a month on the road, Afrobeats superstar Davido finally returned home, and his first public message after the long trip was not about music, performances, or his busy schedule.

Instead, the singer took to X to share what was on his mind, drawing the attention of fans who had been following his movements during his time away.

The post quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many fans praising Davido for highlighting what matters to him beyond the spotlight. For a star whose career often keeps him travelling from one stage to another, his return home appeared to bring his focus back to family.

Source: Legit.ng