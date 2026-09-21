France Publishes 16 Countries Whose Citizens are Eligible for Working Holiday Visa
- France published the full list of 16 countries whose nationals qualify for its Working Holiday visa programme for one year
- The visa allows holders to work in France on a paid basis for up to one year without prior approval from French authorities
- Age eligibility rules differ depending on an applicant's nationality, with upper limits ranging from 30 to 35 years old
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France has officially published the list of countries whose nationals can apply for its Working Holiday visa, and no African nation features on it.
According to the French government's official visa portal, 16 countries have signed a "Vacances-travail" agreement with France, making their nationals eligible to apply.
Countries eligible for France Working Holiday Visa
The full list includes:
- Australia
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Hong Kong
- Mexico
- Peru
- Russia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Uruguay.
What France Working Holiday Visa offers
The visa, which carries the designation "vacances travail" on the document itself, is valid for one year and cannot be renewed in most cases. It permits holders to take up paid employment in France on a secondary basis, without needing prior clearance from French authorities.
The visa is designed for young travellers who wish to experience life in France while supporting themselves financially through part-time or short-term work.
Applicants must generally submit their applications through the competent visa centre in their home country or territory. An exception applies to nationals of Australia, Canada, and Colombia who are residing outside their home countries, as they may apply through the nearest French consular service in their country of current residence.
France Working Holiday: Age limits vary by nationality
The maximum age for applying differs depending on the applicant's country of origin. Nationals of Chile, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Peru must apply before their 30th birthday. Those from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Taiwan, and Uruguay have until the day before their 31st birthday to submit an application.
Applicants from Argentina, Australia, and Canada enjoy the most flexibility, with eligibility extending until the day before their 36th birthday. The minimum age across all 16 countries remains 18.
The geographical scope of the agreement is notably limited to Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, and two major Western nations, leaving the entirety of Africa and most of Asia outside the programme. For African nationals hoping to work and travel in France, the standard long-stay visa routes remain the only available option.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng