France published the full list of 16 countries whose nationals qualify for its Working Holiday visa programme for one year

The visa allows holders to work in France on a paid basis for up to one year without prior approval from French authorities

Age eligibility rules differ depending on an applicant's nationality, with upper limits ranging from 30 to 35 years old

France has officially published the list of countries whose nationals can apply for its Working Holiday visa, and no African nation features on it.

According to the French government's official visa portal, 16 countries have signed a "Vacances-travail" agreement with France, making their nationals eligible to apply.

France lists 16 countries whose citizens are eligible for Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for France Working Holiday Visa

The full list includes:

Australia Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Ecuador Japan New Zealand Hong Kong Mexico Peru Russia South Korea Taiwan Uruguay.

What France Working Holiday Visa offers

The visa, which carries the designation "vacances travail" on the document itself, is valid for one year and cannot be renewed in most cases. It permits holders to take up paid employment in France on a secondary basis, without needing prior clearance from French authorities.

The visa is designed for young travellers who wish to experience life in France while supporting themselves financially through part-time or short-term work.

Applicants must generally submit their applications through the competent visa centre in their home country or territory. An exception applies to nationals of Australia, Canada, and Colombia who are residing outside their home countries, as they may apply through the nearest French consular service in their country of current residence.

France Working Holiday: Age limits vary by nationality

The maximum age for applying differs depending on the applicant's country of origin. Nationals of Chile, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Peru must apply before their 30th birthday. Those from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Taiwan, and Uruguay have until the day before their 31st birthday to submit an application.

Applicants from Argentina, Australia, and Canada enjoy the most flexibility, with eligibility extending until the day before their 36th birthday. The minimum age across all 16 countries remains 18.

The geographical scope of the agreement is notably limited to Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, and two major Western nations, leaving the entirety of Africa and most of Asia outside the programme. For African nationals hoping to work and travel in France, the standard long-stay visa routes remain the only available option.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng