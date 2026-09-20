INEC conducted five by-elections across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states to fill one federal and four state assembly seats

APC candidates swept four of the contests, though the party lost Sakwa state constituency in Bauchi to the Allied Peoples Movement

Low voter turnout, BVAS malfunctions and the arrest of 47 suspects in Bauchi were among the issues that marked the polls

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Bauchi, Bauchi State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won four of the five by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states, with one seat falling to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

As reported on Sunday, September 20, by The Cable, the elections were held to fill a federal constituency seat in Gombe and four state assembly seats spread across the remaining three states.

APC wins four of five bye-elections conducted by INEC across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta states. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

News Central TV also noted the update.

In Gombe, APC candidate Kallamu MaiJama'a secured the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency seat with 41,121 votes.

The Labour Party came a distant second with 3,553 votes, while the APM polled 872 in the House of Representatives election.

APC wins in Kano and Delta

Husseini Datti of the APC clinched the Dawakin Kudu state constituency seat in Kano, recording 22,890 votes. INEC returning officer Ibrahim Suraj announced that the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 270 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 108. The Action Democratic Party, Action Peoples Party and Labour Party trailed further with 89, 53 and 39 votes respectively.

In Delta, APC candidate Okolosi Ator won the Udu state constituency poll with 8,724 votes, while the PDP managed only 214.

APC's Yakubu Ali and APM's Adamu Yakubu win the Disina and Sakwa state constituency bye-elections in Governor Bala Mohammed-led Bauchi State, respectively. Credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Bauchi produces only split in results

The Bauchi results offered a departure from the pattern elsewhere. Yakubu Ali of the APC won the Disina state constituency poll with 5,846 votes, edging out the APM candidate who scored 5,225 and the PRP on 3,701.

However, in the Sakwa state constituency in Zaki LGA, APM candidate Adamu Yakubu upset the APC, winning with 8,515 votes. The APC came second with 3,771, followed by the PDP on 2,076 and the PRP on 727.

Reports from across the four states described the polls as largely peaceful, with logistics running on schedule in most areas. Nevertheless, low voter turnout was observed in Gombe and Kano, while BVAS device failures disrupted the Delta exercise.

In Bauchi, the state police command said its officers arrested 47 suspects at polling units in Shira LGA. The suspects were allegedly impersonating members of a state-owned security outfit and were found carrying guns, cutlasses and sticks.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan said the by-elections would serve as an operational learning exercise to sharpen the commission's readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more Bauchi State news

Bauchi appoints Chinese as economic adviser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed announced the appointment of a Chinese national, Li Zhensheng, as his economic adviser.

The governor announced the development while signing the memorandum of understanding with the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre in Bauchi.

Mohammed explained that the move was to position the state as a rising hub of international cooperation and accelerate investment, infrastructure development and bilateral collaborations across sectors in the long-term partnership.

Source: Legit.ng