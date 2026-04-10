A video has captured what Davido said about Chioma and how she treats their domestic staff at home

While granting an interview on iHeartRadio, he also shared parts of his upbringing and his thoughts about his family

What the singer said stirred reactions among fans, who criticised him and called him a talkative

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked outrage over what he said about his wife Chioma during an interview.

The music star was a guest on iHeartRadio, where he spoke about his upbringing, his father, and his wife Chioma.

Reactions as Davido opens up on how his wife Chioma treats domestic staff. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, his wife treats their domestic staff, including his driver, cook, and electrician, the same way he treats everyone else. He added that she cooks the same food for everyone and does not discriminate based on anyone’s status or position.

Sharing more, Davido noted that this was the same way he was raised, as he was not allowed to discriminate and was taught to treat everyone with respect.

Davido speaks about his father during interview

Davido also spoke about his father, describing him as a “silent billionaire” whom many people do not really know.

According to him, it was only after he started singing about his father that people became aware of him.

Davido speaks about his family and wife in a new video. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

When asked about the music industry, the music star noted that he had to work his way up despite coming from a wealthy background.

Fans divided over Davido’s interview

Reacting, fans were divided over his comments. Some praised Chioma for being considerate and respectful towards domestic staff.

However, others criticised the singer, questioning how domestic staff should be treated in the first place and what they should be fed.

They also described him as talkative and advised him to keep certain details about his family private.

This is not the first time Davido has spoken highly of his wife. A few months ago, during Chioma’s birthday, he praised her and highlighted her positive influence on those around her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Davido's speech

Reactions have trailed the speech of Davido at his wife's birthday ceremony. Here are comments below:

@d.tech_official reacted:

"If no be say country don spoil our mentality, wetin people wey dey around you suppose dey choup before if not wetin their oga choup. Lol."

@tolu1358tolu stated:

"Power couple. It’s a forever deal. Chest pain to haters.

@omoola_7777 commented:

"Davido rest, you are a mature man, let’s hear word still you dey knack out there."

@ladyphoenixia shared:

"Well done, wifey. Ejigbo nwanne Odogwu...woman with a heart of gold.Take your flowers Mrs Chioma -David Adeleke."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album, and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

Source: Legit.ng