The Madagascar national team touched down in Nigeria ahead of their AFCON Qualifiers fixture against the Super Eagles

Coach Corentin Martins and his squad were spotted at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja before heading to Uyo

Goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher was dropped from Madagascar's squad over comments he made in 2018 denouncing the country

The Madagascar national team arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, September 21, ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles, scheduled for Friday, September 25.

Coach Corentin Martins and members of his squad were seen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, after touching down in the country.

Madagascar squad land in Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo by Edwin Ndeke.

Source: Getty Images

The group was spotted by Soccernet, which captured their arrival on video. From Lagos, the team was set to travel to Uyo, where they planned to open camp the same day ahead of the crunch qualifier.

Boucher dropped from the squad

As noted by CAF, Martins had originally called up 24 players for the fixture, but one notable absentee is Troyes goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher.

The shot-stopper was removed from the squad following the resurfacing of comments he made in 2018, in which he denounced Madagascar and described himself as only French.

The goalkeeper's exclusion is one of the more significant developments around Madagascar's preparations for the game, given that he had been considered a headline name on the initial list.

Super Eagles officially open camp

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles’ camp officially opened ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The Super Eagles will face the African island before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau on matchday two, after which they'll play a friendly against Russia.

Source: Legit.ng