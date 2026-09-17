Lima Taiwo, one of late actor Ogogo's daughters, posted a throwback video capturing a playful moment between her and her father

In the clip, Ogogo teased Lima with a Yoruba question and warned a bystander not to reveal the answer, saying she would have to pay

Lima's emotional caption revealed just how deeply she misses her father's voice since his passing

Late Nollywood actor Ogogo's daughter Lima Taiwo has stirred emotions online after sharing a sweet throwback video capturing one of their lighthearted moments together, weeks after the veteran star's death from cancer.

In the video, posted on Lima's Instagram page on Thursday, 17 September 2026, the father and daughter were relaxed and playful.

Reactions as Lima Taiwo shares throwback video with late Ogogo. Photo credit@ogogohassan/@limataiwo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo could be seen carefully removing something from Lima's clothing, the kind of attentive gesture that spoke volumes about the kind of father he was.

Lima, in her usual spirited style, turned to him and asked why he married a short woman, comparing their heights and even their foreheads in a teasing exchange.

Ogogo's playful side on display

The clip took a funny turn when Ogogo posed a question to Lima in Yoruba, one she clearly did not understand. A bystander nearby tried to help her out with the translation, but Ogogo swiftly shut it down, warning the person to stay quiet. His reason? Lima would have to pay him first if she wanted to know the answer.

Fans continue to mourn Ogogo weeks after his demise. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

It was a small, warm moment that captured the actor's wit and his evident closeness with his children.

Lima's emotional caption draws attention

What made the post particularly moving was what Lima wrote alongside the video. Rather than dwell on grief, she addressed her late father directly, telling him she was now willing to pay whatever price he had named in the video, just to hear his voice one more time.

"Daddy, I'm ready to pay now. Whatever it costs... Just talk to me again," she wrote.

The post drew an outpouring of responses from fans and fellow mourners, with many sharing their own sense of loss.

Here are some of the reactions:

@kira_ogogo commented:

"Me too, I miss him so much. No calls… no broadcast warning messages… no I love you my princess… no nothing. I'm so heartbroken. I miss daddy "

@itzrh_enny wrote:

"The way he pays attention to his daughters, he even notice the little thing ( that thread) on her cloth at the beginning of the video. A real dad, a present dad. May his soul keep resting."

@thriftplugbyjokie said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace"

@iamkemikorede shared:

"Baba mi dada."

@ewalagos.ng wrote:

"Praying for strength for Y'all "

@jumkaphcouture reacted:

"Hmmmm.. Stay strong pls"

Mcalways speaks about a message from Ogogo's family

Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mcalways recounted a personal experience involving the late actor Ogogo’s sister, which took an unexpected and emotional turn.

According to Mcalways, he paid a visit to Ogogo’s sister and discovered during the visit that she was battling high blood pressure. Concerned about her condition, he accompanied her to the hospital for treatment. However, days after the visit, Ogogo’s sister called Mcalways with news about the actor’s health. The revelation reportedly left the skit maker shaken.

Source: Legit.ng