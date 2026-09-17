Mr Eazi shared a video of himself and his father-in-law, Femi Otedola, in a white convertible, sparking reactions online

The billionaire businessman was behind the wheel, and Mr Eazi's caption for the clip got fans talking

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and heartwarming reactions to the father-in-law and son-in-law moment

Mr Eazi is living his best life, and the internet has a lot to say about it as the video of the singer goes viral online.

On Thursday, 17 September 2026, the Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, posted a video on his Instagram page showing him enjoying a ride in a white convertible car alongside his father-in-law, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

Reactions trail moment Mr Eazi labeled Father-in-Law Femi Otedola his Driver. Ohoto credit@temotedola/@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The twist that got everyone talking? Otedola was the one behind the wheel.

Mr Eazi's caption sets the Internet ablaze

Rather than simply tagging his father-in-law or offering a straightforward description, Mr Eazi gave the clip a caption that was equal parts playful and audacious:

Mr Eazi shares a video of his father-in-law. Photo credit@temiotedola

Source: Instagram

"My Chauffeur For Today." The cheeky label for one of Nigeria's most prominent business figures was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy in the comments section.

For many, the video was a snapshot of a warm, relaxed bond between the two men, far removed from the stiff formality one might expect between a billionaire and his son-in-law.

Here is the Instagram video of Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola:

Fans share their thoughts

The reactions poured in quickly, with followers expressing everything from admiration to light-hearted humour.

@francisimariabe commented:

"Father-in-law and son vibes. May we be this father-in-law in our time."

@richie_____benz wrote:

"He's now FO first son"

@mr.1805 shared:

"See Billionaire Father in-law oo..but your own papa for Iberekodo go still dey pompous for hin Son in-law. God abeg!"

@haraiya_234 said:

"Best chauffeur ever 🥹🤭"

@officialllemomu reacted:

"Life is so just good to you i wonder what you have done to deserve this senior man omohhh poor boy no dey deserve this world oo"

Mr Eazi's wife shows cooking skill

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that stirred reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng