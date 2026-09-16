May Edochie's devoted fanbase, May Nation, stormed her residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, to mark her birthday

Fans arrived with two cows, cash, a birthday cake, and a live Ogene music performance to celebrate her

May Edochie also shared colourful birthday photos on social media, describing her life as a true definition of serendipity

May Edochie received a grand birthday surprise on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, when her loyal fanbase, known as May Nation, descended on her residence with two cows, cash, a birthday cake and a live Ogene performance.

The celebration quickly caught the attention of social media users, with videos and posts of the elaborate tribute spreading rapidly online. The crowd of supporters turned the occasion into a full cultural event, complete with the traditional Igbo percussion ensemble adding a festive soundtrack to the gathering.

May Edochie's supporters, known as May Nation, celebrate her birthday. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie celebrates in red

Beyond the surprise at her home, Yul Edochie's estranged wife also marked the day with a vibrant social media post, sharing colourful photos of herself dressed in red. In her caption, she reflected on the journey that has brought her to this point.

"It's my birthday! Hurray!!! Queen May as lady in red. I step boldly into a new chapter, with gratitude for where I've been, confidence in who I am, and faith for everything still ahead. Lord I'm grateful that my life is truly a true definition of the word SERENDIPITY," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie took to the platform on Thursday, September 10, 2026, with a warning about human nature, one that struck a different tone from her usual posts.

Mixed reactions trail how May Edochie's supporters celebrated her birthday. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The video showing how May Edochie's fans celebrated her is below:

Reactions trail how May Edochie's fans celebrated her

The celebration drew an outpouring of responses from admirers who see her personal story as one of resilience and dignity on Insatgram. Read them below:

@__.ekene commented:

"One of the most sophisticated woman who didn't allow a man devalue her worth!"

@obianuju_priscillia_ wrote:

"These ones don pass fans ooo, na AC dem be 😍"

@story_by_nagorom shared:

"Sometimes it's just good to walk away ❤️ I'm so so happy for her ❤️"

@officialzarah_ joked:

"Judy go think say na ai 😂😂😂"

@sohigh_xy_on_gold said:

"Wetin she wan use two cows do Biko? Na this kind of gift dey stress person 😂 abeg bring cash equivalent with the ogene music"

@poshest_hope reflected:

"May's life has taught me that sometimes, what feels like an ending is simply the courage to walk away from what's holding you back, and into the blessings you've been praying for. I'm so happy for her ❤️"

Ebonyi First Lady dances with May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie sparked reactions after a video of them dancing together surfaced online

In the clip, the first lady led a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko, another woman, and May joined in, as the five women danced energetically to an Igbo song at an upscale indoor venue.

While the group brought excitement to the challenge, May Edochie drew particular attention from fans, who flooded the comments to praise her carefree appearance.

Source: Legit.ng