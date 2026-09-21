The Super Eagles officially opened their camp on September 21 ahead of two AFCON 2027 Group L qualifier matches

Eric Chelle and his technical crew are set to join early arrivals from the 25-man squad at their base in Uyo

Nigeria faces Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium before flying out for the Guinea-Bissau fixture

Nigeria's Super Eagles have officially opened camp ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixtures in Group L, with the team's official X page confirming the start of preparations on Monday, September 21.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical staff are expected to arrive at the camp on the same day, alongside early arrivals from the 24-man squad. Players who featured for their clubs on Friday and Saturday are also expected to check in on September 21.

Super Eagles open AFCON 2027 camp in Uyo. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's AFCON 20027 qualifier schedule

As noted by CAF, the Super Eagles will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo for their Matchday 1 fixture. Following that game, the squad is set to travel immediately for their Matchday 2 encounter against Guinea-Bissau, with no break between the two assignments.

While the Nigeria Football Federation has not made an official announcement on the team's accommodation, the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Uyo, which has served as the Eagles' base on previous occasions, is expected to house the squad again during this window.

The NFF has also announced that media accreditation is open for journalists and media organisations wishing to cover the qualifier matches. Interested parties are required to apply through the appropriate channels to secure access.

Taiwo Awoniyi replaces Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle invited Taiwo Awoniyi to replace Victor Osimhen after the Galatasaray star withdrew due to injury.

Osimhen’s initial invitation raised eyebrows as the striker had been nursing a groin injury and missed Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Source: Legit.ng