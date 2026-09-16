Sarah Martins showed up at Jojo of Lele's lavish 28th birthday celebration on September 15, 2026, making a bold entrance

The actress and entrepreneur, known as Ratel Princess, wore a green see-through dress that drew immediate attention from onlookers

Fans took to social media to share sharp reactions about her appearance and choice of outfit at the event

Sarah Martins made quite the entrance at Jojo of Lele's 28th birthday party, and the internet has had plenty to say about it.

A video circulating on Instagram from Tuesday, September 15, 2026, captured the actress and entrepreneur, popularly called Ratel Princess, arriving at the venue and later taking to the stage alongside fellow Ratel members.

Reactions as Sarah Martins turns heads in green dress at Jojo of Lele's 28th birthday bash. Photo credit@officialsaramartins

Source: Instagram

At one point in the footage, Martins was seen spraying money at the celebrant while facing away from the camera.

Sarah Martins' bold birthday bash look

What quickly became the talking point was not the money shower but what the actress wore. Martins turned up in a green see-through dress that left very little concealed, sparking an immediate wave of reactions online. She was also filmed walking into the event hall before joining the festivities on stage.

Sarah Martins rain money on Jojo of Lele at her birthday party. Photo credit@officialsaramartins

Source: Instagram

The clip spread rapidly, with fans divided between admiring her confidence and questioning her choice of outfit for the occasion.

Here is the Instagram video of how Sarah Martins went for the birthday party:

What fans said about her appearance

The comments section became a lively debate almost instantly. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mamacita_930 wrote:

"When the backside goes wrong and the day becomes better."

@oluyole89 commented:

"Everything na time, e go soon expire; just watch, nobody go even look that side again. Just use it wisely while in current because no champion."

@_abcdefghijklmnopqrstvuwxyz_ said:

"Na them they single pass after they don toss them around."

@hairhaircules shared:

"Showing off body, showing off breast yansh and so on, going for parties are low self-esteemed ladies who are but only hustling for their bodies, selling out themselves cheap even at a higher cost."

@omodoyin5 reacted:

"I thought she get brain, haaa"

@biggestbecks wrote:

"Was it made by a carpenter, tailor or welder? The circumference of these backside ehn"

Sarah Martins raises eyebrows over her post

Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins sparked reactions online after sharing a video in which she discussed some of the items she is putting up for sale and explained why.

During the recording, Martins touched different parts of her body while speaking, prompting some viewers to interpret the gestures as references to the items she was discussing.

The gestures and presentation quickly became a talking point among viewers, with many taking to social media to share their reactions. While some focused on the items Martins said she was selling, others were more interested in her manner of presentation and the moments that appeared to catch viewers' attention.

Source: Legit.ng