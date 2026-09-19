Nigerian music legend 2Baba marked his 51st birthday on September 18, 2026, teasing fans with studio content and a new single featuring Fave

The veteran singer scheduled a grand birthday dinner and album listening party in Victoria Island, Lagos, for September 19

2Baba's manager Mallam Yankee described the weekend rollout as the start of a golden era for the iconic artist

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, is stepping into his 51st year in style, kicking off a milestone birthday weekend with new music and a packed schedule of events for fans and industry insiders alike.

2Baba marks 51st birthday in grand style with star-studded dinner. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer turned 51 on September 18, 2026, marking the occasion by sharing glimpses of studio sessions online alongside the release of a brand-new single titled Mental, a collaboration with rising artist Fave.

The pairing brings a fresh, younger energy to 2Baba's discography as he continues developing new material.

Birthday Dinner and Album Listening Party

Celebrations continued on Saturday, September 19, with an exclusive evening in Victoria Island, Lagos, running from 7 pm to midnight. The event brought together invited guests, including close friends, colleagues and prominent figures from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Central to the night was an album listening session giving attendees an early taste of selections from 2Baba's forthcoming project before its official release. The evening also doubled as the launch of 2Baba Jollof, a new entrepreneurial venture from the music legend, signalling his expansion beyond the recording studio.

A New Chapter for the Music Legend

Access to the dinner and listening party was strictly by invitation, adding an air of exclusivity to what promises to be a significant moment in the singer's career trajectory.

According to 2Baba's manager and partner, Mallam Yankee, the weekend's rollout is far more than a birthday celebration. Yankee described it as the definitive beginning of a golden era for the iconic artist, suggesting fans can expect much more from the singer in the months ahead.

The weekend's activities reflect a deliberate effort by 2Baba to balance his rich musical legacy with bold new entrepreneurial moves, cementing his relevance across both the entertainment and business landscapes.

2Baba marks 51st birthday with unforgettable dinner and album listening event. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pero Adeniyi, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats icon 2Baba, made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.

In response, Pero was among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.

The interaction comes weeks after 2Baba himself extended a warm, public greeting to Pero. On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the singer reshared her birthday post on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday @PeroAdeniyi."

Source: Legit.ng