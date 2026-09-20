Germany's embassy has published a full breakdown of requirements for foreigners seeking a Working Holiday Visa, covering everything from passports to finances

Applicants must prove they have at least EUR 2,802 available for their first three months in Germany, with several accepted ways to show proof of funds

The visa carries a non-refundable processing fee of EUR 75, which must be paid in cash on the day of application

Germany has outlined the full list of documents that eligible foreigners must submit when applying for a Working Holiday Visa through the German Embassy in Paris.

The embassy's official guidance specifies that all documents must be complete on the day of application, as incomplete submissions will not be processed. In individual cases, additional documents beyond the standard list may also be requested.

Germany lists documents foreigners need to get Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Germany Working Holiday: What applicants must prepare

Prospective applicants are required to submit two signed printouts of the online visa application form, completed via the VIDEX electronic system, along with two biometric passport photos taken within the last three months. The original passport must be valid for at least three months beyond the intended visa period and must contain at least two consecutive blank pages, with two copies of the biodata page included.

A key eligibility condition is age: applicants must be no older than 30 years on the date they submit their application.

Other required documents include a Curriculum Vitae written in either German or English, proof of first accommodation in Germany, a current certificate of good conduct issued by the applicant's home country, and proof of health insurance valid in Germany. Where applicable, a valid French residence permit and copies must also be submitted.

Germany Working Holiday: Proof of Financial Means

One of the central requirements is demonstrating sufficient funds. Applicants must show that they have a minimum of EUR 2,802 available to cover their first three months in Germany, plus funds sufficient for a return ticket to their home country.

This financial proof can be provided in one of three ways: recent bank statements from the last three months, a blocked account holding the required amount, or a formal sponsorship declaration from a resident in Germany who agrees to cover living expenses.

Health insurance valid in Germany must be presented no later than the moment the applicant collects their visa.

The processing fee for the Working Holiday Visa is EUR 75 in most cases, payable in cash at the embassy on the day of application. Applicants are advised to bring the exact amount. The fee is non-refundable regardless of the outcome, and the embassy has clarified that no additional charges, such as appointment fees, will be levied beyond this amount. Postage costs for returning a visaed passport, where applicable, remain the applicant's responsibility.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng