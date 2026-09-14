A heartwarming video of late singer Destiny Boy's son resuming school for the first time has emerged online

The clip shows the young boy dressed in his school uniform, visibly excited as he headed out for his first day

Fans who spotted the video were moved by the boy's striking resemblance to his late father

A touching video has emerged online showing the young son of late Nigerian singer Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, on his first day at school.

The clip, which circulated on X on Sunday, 13 September 2026, gave fans an emotional glimpse into the life of the boy who lost his father earlier in the year.

Reactions as Destiny Boy's son goes to school for the first time after the singer's death. Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy passed away in January 2026 under circumstances that sparked widespread conversation online, with videos and voice notes relating to his death making the rounds at the time.

Destiny Boy's son heads to school

In the video, the little boy appeared dressed in a neat school uniform, schoolbag strapped to his back and lunch bag in hand.

Destiny Boy's son goes to school for the first time after singer's death, Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

The music star's son was visibly in high spirits, dancing and moving about cheerfully as he prepared for the big day.

The singer had reportedly been engaged to his partner before his untimely death, and the child's school debut marked a bittersweet milestone for those who had followed Destiny Boy's story.

Here is the X video of Destiny Boy's little son as he goes to school:

Fans react to the video

The clip drew an outpouring of emotion from fans online, many of whom were struck by how much the boy resembles his father.

@Taiyelo_lu wrote:

"Naso this Destiny boy kpai no story behind his death omo"

@deyskool commented:

"That's nice."

@Do wicked shared:

"Dem go remember Destiny kids more than Alex Ekubo when nor born Pikin. Nah so life be. A man's dies when his gone and forgetting not when his shot or dies by disease."

@Lilyjobae stated:

"Awww, look at the resemblance"

Destiny Boy's mother's voice note surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a voice note of Destiny Boy’s mother had surfaced online, sparking concern among fans over what she said.

The elderly woman was heard saying that the singer gave his wife N300,000 while she received nothing. She rained some unprintable words on him and dared him.

Many were not impressed with what she said in the recording, as they blamed her for the death of his son.

Source: Legit.ng