A heartwarming video of Chioma and Davido's daughter Hailey together surfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The clip captured Hailey playing affectionately with Chioma's hair as the two shared a tender moment at what appeared to be a party

Davido's voice could be heard in the background as fans gushed over the sweet mother-daughter bond on display

An old tender video of Chioma, wife of Afrobeats star Davido, and the singer's daughter Hailey has set social media buzzing with warm reactions.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, showed Chioma seated at what appeared to be a party setting, with little Hailey comfortably resting on her lap.

Reactions trail old video of Chioma and Davido's daughter Hailey sharing sweet bonding moment. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The young girl reached up and played with Chioma's hair in a gesture that visibly melted hearts online, while the two remained completely absorbed in each other's company.

Chioma and Hailey's sweet exchange

At one point, Chioma leaned in to look closely at Hailey's eyes, and the little girl responded with a wide smile, clearly at ease in her mother's arms.

Fans hail Chioma over old video with Davido's daughter. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

O.B.O's voice could be faintly heard somewhere in the background, completing the warm family picture that fans found difficult to scroll past.

The moment quickly gained traction as followers flooded the comments section with affectionate remarks about the bond between Chioma and Hailey.

Here is the Instagram video of Chioma and Davido's husband sharing a close bond below:

Fans react to the heartwarming clip

Here are some of the reactions below:

@damseladorable commented:

"She even looks like Chioma, so lovely"

@anikekitchen0177 wrote: "Hailey always plays with Chioma's hair."

@mistressxoli observed:

"She's growing and she looks different now."

@angeladoo_official said:

"This video always gives me joy."

@ijeoma.nwankpa added:

"Chioma is just a good wife."

Davido shares Hailey's picture with his dad

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido shared a heartwarming post featuring his second daughter, Hailey, and her grandfather as she vacations in Osun State.

The singer stated the reason he took Hailey home to spend time with her grandfather, while also gushing over the special bond between his daughter and her grandfather.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who were impressed by the father-daughter and grandfather-granddaughter moment. Many also took to social media to compare Davido’s relationship with Hailey with the bond he shares with his other children.

Source: Legit.ng