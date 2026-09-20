Former Minority Leader Farouq Aliyu said he turned down N250 million offered to him to back Obasanjo's third-term agenda

Aliyu revealed that former Speaker Aminu Masari was offered N400 million, while rank-and-file lawmakers received a minimum of N50 million each

The claim came during a podcast interview where Aliyu insisted that Obasanjo's controversial third-term push was real, despite the former president's denials

Farouq Aliyu, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, has said he turned down a N250 million bribe offered to him to support former President Olusegun Obasanjo's push to extend his time in office beyond two terms.

Aliyu made the claim during an appearance on the 'Naija Unfiltered' podcast, published on YouTube on Friday, where he also said former Speaker Aminu Masari was offered N400 million for the same purpose and similarly refused.

Former Minority Leader Farouq Aliyu claims he rejected a N250 million offer to support Obasanjo’s third-term agenda. Photo credits: @Fezurus, @Eyeofnigeria

Source: Twitter

How the Meeting With Obasanjo Allegedly Happened

According to Aliyu, he was asked to travel to Abuja for a meeting with Obasanjo. He said he initially declined but eventually agreed to attend. At the meeting, Aliyu said he told Obasanjo directly that the third term plan would not succeed.

He claimed the bribe was not offered by Obasanjo himself but by someone directed him to meet. Aliyu did not name that individual during the interview.

Beyond his own case, Aliyu said Abdul Ningi, who served as majority leader at the time, was also offered N400 million and turned it down. He added that ordinary lawmakers were paid a minimum of N50 million each to vote in favour of the constitutional amendment, Daily Trust also reported.

"Third term agenda was real. In fact, 250 million was given to me. I did not take it," Aliyu said. "Masari, who was the speaker then, was offered 400 million. He did not take it. Abdul Ningi, the majority leader, 400 million naira was offered to him. He did not take it. N50 million was dashed to small fries. They paid minimum of N50 million."

Third Term Agenda and Its Collapse

Obasanjo served as Nigeria's president from 1999 to 2007. His administration was heavily linked to what became known as the "third term agenda," a plan to amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third consecutive term in office. In May 2006, the National Assembly voted against the proposed amendment, effectively killing the bid. Obasanjo has consistently denied that he ever sought a third term.

Aliyu credited former President Muhammadu Buhari, then-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and George Akume, who was Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the time, with playing key roles in defeating the third-term push.

Obasanjo Challenges Nigerians On Third Term Ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Former Obasanjo dismissed claims that he sought a third term in office. He said no Nigerian, living or deceased, can provide evidence to substantiate that he requested a third term in office.

The ex-president stated this while speaking at the democracy dialogue organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Obasanjo challenged any individual or group that has evidence of his alleged third term to provide it to the public.

Source: Legit.ng