Davido returned home after nearly a month on the road and immediately took to X to share what was on his mind

The Afrobeats star's first public message after the long trip had nothing to do with music or performances

Fans flooded the post with reactions, with many praising the father-of-many for keeping family at the centre

The Afrobeats superstar, whose full name is David Adeleke, returned from an extended stretch on the road and wasted no time letting the world know exactly what he was looking forward to.

On Wednesday, 3 September 2026, he posted a brief but heartfelt message on X, writing:

Reactions as Davido returns home after a month on tour, shares what he looks forward to. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"Back home after almost a month on road can't wait to kiss my babies !!!"

Davido's life off the stage

The 31-year-old has built one of the most expansive careers in contemporary African music, with a schedule that routinely pulls him across continents for concerts, studio sessions, and press commitments, including work tied to his recent project ORIADÉ.

Yet his first public word after weeks away was not a tour recap or a teaser for new music. It was about getting back to his children.

Davido returns home after a month on tour. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The music star has been candid in the past about the emotional toll of spending long periods away from family.

The short post, stripped of any showbiz gloss, captured that tension honestly: a man who lives much of his life in the spotlight choosing, in a quiet moment, to say something only a parent would say.

Here is the X post made by the singer about what he looks forward to below:

Fans react to Davido's homecoming post

The post drew an affectionate response from fans online. Here are some of the reactions:

@Prince30bg wrote:

"Burnaboy can't relate."

@DavidoPolice commented:

"Best daddy in the world"

@Blessing67q9 shared:

"Me I can't wait to meet you physically,"

@Chido reacted:

"Okay…. The small babies nau abi? Thats kids nau."

@Tanver observed:

"The tour posts get the views. The 'can't wait to kiss my babies' posts are why people stay."

@Solezy11 added:

"Home is always the best, family is everything"

Davido's daughter travels to Caribbean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng