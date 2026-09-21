Nigerian forward Gift Orban netted a stunning long-range strike and set up a second goal as Amedspor beat Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig

The result pushed Orban's tally to seven goals and two assists in just six league appearances for Amedspor

Despite his explosive form in Turkey, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle left Orban out of Nigeria's squad for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

Nigerian forward Gift Orban delivered one of the standout performances of the Turkish Super Lig weekend, scoring a stunning long-range effort and providing an assist as Amedspor beat Besiktas 3-2 on Sunday, September 20.

Orban broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a powerful drive from around 25 metres, a goal that drew widespread attention on social media.

Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored and provided an assist as Amedspor defeated Besiktas 3-2 in the Turkish Super Lig. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward then turned provider nine minutes later, teeing up Dia Saba to double Amedspor's lead before half-time.

Amedspor hold on despite late drama

Dusan Vlahovic pulled one back for Besiktas early in the second half, but Furkan Soyalp restored Amedspor's two-goal cushion shortly after, per Livescore.

The home side were then reduced to ten men following Amadou Cisse's red card, which gave Besiktas fresh hope.

Orkun Kökçü converted a late penalty to set up a nervy finish, but Amedspor held on to claim all three points and move to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi remained an unused substitute for Besiktas throughout the match.

The victory extended Orban's remarkable run of form in the Turkish Super Lig.

As seen on Transfermarkt, he has now scored seven goals and contributed two assists in just six league appearances this season, finding the net in each of his last four matches.

Fans react to Orban's wonder strike

Social media lit up after the goal, with many fans questioning why Orban continues to be overlooked by the Super Eagles.

Veinzell wrote:

"These are the type of goals he was scoring until his injury."

Sir Berry added:

"Man is really in great form of his life."

Others raised the question of his international eligibility.

Nwa Aro posted:

"Una never really tell us why this lad isn't eligible to play for Nigeria, something isn't adding up."

Coach Wale echoed the sentiment:

"Why is this boy not invited again? He has found is lost form since he moved to Turkey."

Naija Sports Crib questioned his omission from recent squads:

"I thought that he would have been invited for the Russian friendly at least if not the AFCON qualifier."

CallmeThoni suggested a different path for the striker:

"He should go and play for Benin. He will be their starman over there. It is crowded in Nigeria."

Amadi offered a broader observation:

"Feel like turkey is gradually becoming comfortable home Nigerian footballers."

Despite the growing calls from fans, Orban was not included in the Super Eagles squad named by coach Eric Chelle for Nigeria's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Ajax forward Tolu Arokodare were preferred ahead of him in the attacking positions.

Orban equals Osimhen's record in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Orban’s stunning hat-trick for Amedspor in the Turkish Super Lig. The Super Eagles invitee scored three second-half goals as his side defeated Istanbul Başakşehir 5-0.

Orban has now scored six goals in five league appearances, drawing level with Victor Osimhen on the Turkish scoring chart.

Source: Legit.ng