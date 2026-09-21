Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, one of 24 principal muezzins at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, died on Monday, September 21

News of Sheikh Al-Madani's death spread across social media, with a hashtag bearing his name trending among followers of the call to prayer

The late religious figure was widely recognised for his dawn adhan and his role in relaying the imam's takbeers to worshippers at the Grand Mosque

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Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and a member of its muezzins' platform, died on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Reports of his passing were shared by staff of the Two Holy Mosques and followers of the call to prayer across social media platforms.

Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, has died at the age of 2026. Photo credit: @insharifain

Source: Twitter

As reported by Roya News, Al-Madani was among 24 principal muezzins assigned to the Grand Mosque, where six rotate daily to deliver the call to prayer for the five obligatory prayers, as well as the first call for the dawn prayer.

Khaleej Times also noted the sad update.

Al-Madani: A voice known across the mosque

The late religious figure was particularly recognised for his dawn adhan and his recitation of the takbeers. Beyond performing the call to prayer, Al-Madani also carried out the duty of relaying the imam's takbeers to worshippers from the mosque's muezzins' platform, a responsibility that placed him at the heart of the congregational worship experience at one of Islam's most sacred sites.

Al-Madani's death: Tributes spread online

Following news of his passing, audio and video recordings of Al-Madani's calls to prayer and takbeers from the Grand Mosque circulated widely online. A hashtag bearing his name began trending as members of the public, worshippers, and followers of the Grand Mosque's muezzins shared their tributes and expressed grief over the loss.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca remains the largest mosque in the world and the most visited Islamic site, drawing millions of pilgrims each year from across the globe.

See the obituary for Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani below, as shared in an X post:

Read more on Mecca

Sheikh Al Maktoum dies at 76

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the youngest of four sons born to Dubai's founding ruler.

Dubai announced a 10-day official mourning period beginning on Monday, September 21, with flags to be lowered to half-mast across the emirate in his honour.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the loss of his brother in a message shared publicly.

Source: Legit.ng