Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' has celebrated a major milestone on YouTube after his music video amassed 300 million views

The music star shared a video showing the moment he received a plaque in recognition of his achievement

Paul Okoye also sent a message to his elder brother and music executive, Jude Okoye, in appreciation, stirring reactions from fans

Singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare music group, has taken to social media to celebrate a huge career achievement after the music video for his track, Reason With Me released in 2019, became one of the most-watched African music videos on YouTube.

Paul's music video smashed the 300 million views mark on YouTube, earning a certified gold status on the video-sharing platform.

Paul Okoye hails his older brother Jude Okoye in appreciation message after new milestone. Credit: iamkingrude/juneengees

Source: Instagram

In a post via his social media pages on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Paul expressed gratitude to his loyal supporters while announcing the achievement.

He also gave special recognition to the creative team behind the visuals, shouting out to directors Clarence and his elder brother Jude Okoye, for what he called a “masterpiece video.”

Paul also accompanied the announcement with a clip of him proudly displaying his certified YouTube Play Button plaque.

"Congrats all my fans #Firedepartment 300m view on @youtube . We keep breaking past records Special shoutout to @clarenceshotit & @judeengees for this masterpiece video 🫡 #musicallyrude," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye's twin brother, Peter, also made waves on social media with his song 'I Can't Look Away.'

Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' shows off his plaque after hitting 300 million views on YouTube. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Anita Okoye, Paul's ex-wife, also publicly showed support for her former husband's twin brother as she posted a clip from Peter's music video, revealing she has repeatedly played the song.

Paul Okoye's social media post as he celebrates his major milestone is below:

Reactions to Paul Okoye's milestone

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans celebrate with Paul. Read the comments below:

chekwasmichaels reacted:

"This song right here is eternal, the lyrics, the emotional delivery aspect of the song was just top notch. Well deserved."

officialpaulbrown_ said:

"Reason With Me is proof that good music never ages. Still a masterpiece after all these years."

dabby_d.b.b commented:

"This song keeps getting views every day as if it was released just yesterday. Keep giving us Evergreen song."

chidioezigbo said:

"YouTube don make mistake this should be over a billion views.this track is second to non."

official_sirwaya__jnr commented:

"Supposed to have surpassed this for long because I think i personal have played it for more than this 300 million times sef CONGRATS BOSS."

bookpipo wrote:

"This song inspired me to work harder. And God has blessed me handsomely for them. I am a proud Fire Department fan and i kindly ask KingRudy to host a concert for us fire departments. We are ready to fly to Nigeria and will buy tickets for sure."

Leaked documents about Psquare's EFCC case

Legit.ng previously reported that fresh evidence emerged showing how Peter Okoye invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Although Peter had repeatedly denied involving Paul in the ongoing alleged fraud case with their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, leaked documents told a different story.

However, a petition dated 29 January 2024, signed by Peter himself, specifically requested the EFCC to investigate Paul’s account from “2004 till date.”

Source: Legit.ng