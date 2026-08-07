Videos of Peter and Paul Okoye performing Psquare's hit song Alingo at separate events have gone viral amid their ongoing family feud

Fans have been comparing the twin brothers' performances as claims circulate that Peter's solo career is struggling

Peter recently opened up about how his family turned against him after he married Lola Omotayo, deepening the public rift

Videos of Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye performing the same Psquare classic at separate events have set social media ablaze, with fans drawing direct comparisons between the twin brothers as their bitter feud continues to play out in public.

The clip making rounds online shows both brothers performing Alingo, one of Psquare's most beloved hits, at different events.

Fans pick the best performer as Peter and Paul perform at event. Photo credit@mrp/@imakingrudy

Source: Instagram

Viewers were quick to weigh in on who delivered the stronger performance, with opinions sharply divided.

Brothers at odds in messy family feud

The Okoye twins have been openly dragging each other on social media in recent weeks, and the tension shows no sign of letting up.

Adding fuel to the fire, Peter recently revealed that members of his own family turned against him over his decision to marry his wife, Lola Omotayo, a disclosure that painted a painful picture of the internal divisions that have long troubled the family.

Fans support Peter Okoye as a video of him and his singer surfaces. Photo credit@mrp

Source: Instagram

The comparison videos arrived in the middle of all this, with some fans using the moment to disagree with the narrative that Peter's solo career under the Mr P brand has been on a decline.

Here is the Instagram video of the twin brothers performing their hit song individually at different events:

Fans pick their favourite

The debate in the comments was lively, with supporters firmly in both camps. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ama_says said:

"Peter has always been the lovable one! The crowd puller. He has the personality."

@yvy_baby wrote:

"They are both talented in their own right."

@fellys_importhub commented:

"Mr p's aura is unmatched"

@aguh_vic reacted:

"40% waiting patiently for thrm to mumu finish make he collect him own money."

@goodness_godsdaughter shared:

"I don't know, but I don't really like to see family fall apart 🥹! I really pray they iron things in the soonest possible time"

Mervis Elebe speaks about Lola Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that the ongoing Okoye family feud had continued to spark reactions, with a woman identified as Mervis Elebe sharing what she says she personally witnessed during her time around the family.

According to Mervis, she was present at the Psquare family home as far back as 2008 and observed firsthand how Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, was treated by some members of the family, including Jude Okoye.

She alleged that Lola was never fully accepted because she is Yoruba and older than Peter, claims that have fueled fresh discussions online.

Source: Legit.ng