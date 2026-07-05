Davido has sent a message to people labeling him Jonasi, the character in Netflix hit movie 'The Polygamist'

The hilarious video captured the exchange between the Afrobeats star and a female fan who was happy to meet the singer

Davido's reaction to Jonasi's nickname has once again sparked conversations about the popular movie

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after publicly shutting down comparisons to Jonasi Gomora, the controversial polygamist protagonist in South African Netflix hit series The Polygamist.

In a light-hearted video, the Nigerian hit maker, who is set to drop his sixth studio album Ori Ade, was spotted with a female fan who asked him to share his opinion about the movie.

Moment Davido shut down Jonasi tag goes viral on social media. Credit: davido/thepolygamist

Source: Instagram

In a sharp response, Davido declared with a grin,

" People that were calling me Jonasi, I am not Jonasi."

The singer's funny response pushed back against the nickname that some netizens have been using due to comparisons with his personal life.

Davido, who is married to Chioma, has three other baby mamas.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill joined the list of public figures who reacted to the Jonasi Gomora character from the trending Netflix movie, The Polygamist.

Reacting to Jonasi Gomora's character, Olakunle Churchill wrote: “Haba, Jonasi Gomora," a comment that sparked reactions due to his personal life.

The Netflix show, based on the fictional book The Polygamist by Sue Nyathi, attracted attention for its gripping storyline, which explores the complexities of marriage, betrayal, and family dynamics.

Reactions as Davido finally responds to people calling him Jonasi. Credit: davido.

Source: Twitter

The video of Davido playfully rejecting Jonasi's nickname is below:

Reactions as Davido rejects Jonasi label

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

unkle_renzoo commented:

"What did he just say?? You’re not Jonasi because you’re better or worse than him? Which?"

Lumen_Ville said:

"I love OBO His humour,his vibe,his heart especially It's an insult to compare him w Wizkid."

hollyboysol commented:

"That series has really damaged the name "Jonasi." One character was enough to make people start looking at the name differently. Nollywood writers know exactly how to leave a lasting impression."

eaglerepublics said:

"Davido really said, "Not today, Jonasi!" That Polygamist series got everyone side-eyeing names now. But honestly, we love how he keeps it real..never too serious, always vibing with the culture. OBO stays winning in the entertainment department!."

Sammy_king1284 said:

"He still get him characteristics"

Repairguy01 commented:

"Trust me no one hates David . It’s just the chronic African attitude the mob has against people born with a silver spoon."

TMDEnterprise1 said:

"Us whey never watch the series make una show us picture make we see wether him resemble jonasi trur true lol."

Davido gushes as daughter sings his song

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's second daughter, Hailey, warmed the hearts of music lovers with a video of her vibing to her father’s song online.

The music star recently released a track titled “I Know Who I Be,” and his second daughter, Hailey, was seen singing and dancing to it.

Davido shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram story, along with his reaction to his daughter’s adorable gesture.

Source: Legit.ng