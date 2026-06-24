Leaked documents made headlines as they point to fresh twists in the trending P-Square saga

The documents showed how Peter Okoye allegedly involved his twin brother in the EFCC case despite public denials

The contradictory claims sparked new questions about the brothers’ saga, gaining the attention of many

Fresh evidence has emerged showing how Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct P-Square group, invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Although Peter had repeatedly denied involving Paul in the ongoing alleged fraud case with their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, leaked documents now tell a different story.

New documents reveal how Peter allegedly pulled Paul into EFCC investigation. Credit: @peterpsquare, @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on his verified Instagram handle dated 12 August 2024, Peter wrote:

“I challenge PAUL, or anyone else, to produce any petition that I, Peter Okoye, my management or my legal team ever filed against my twin brother PAUL, or that even mentions his name.”

However, a petition dated 29 January 2024, signed by Peter himself, specifically requested the EFCC to investigate Paul’s account from “2004 till date.”

This Day reported that the petition also called for investigations into Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, even though Jude reportedly did not meet her until late 2013.

Part of the petition reads: “…I will appreciate if the commission can investigate the account of Northside Music Ltd from 2015 till date, the account of Northside Entertainment Ltd from 2007 till date, the account of Jude Chidozie Okoye from 2004 till date, the account of Paul Nonso Okoye from 2004 till date, and the account of Umeokeke Ifeoma Okoye from 2004 till date.”

Investigations revealed that upon invitation by the EFCC, Paul was detained before being released after meeting bail conditions.

This development directly contradicted Peter’s public assertions that he never involved his twin brother in the fraud allegations.

It would be recalled that, based on Peter’s petition and subsequent EFCC investigations, Jude and his companies were eventually dragged before both a Federal High Court and a Lagos State High Court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr P revealed that P-Square's reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, allegedly slowed down his growth on social media.

In a recent interview, Mr P explained that before the reunion, his online presence was booming, with his accounts gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily.

At the time, he ranked among the top Nigerian entertainers in terms of influence and engagement, closely tracking the likes of Davido and Don Jazzy.

However, he noted that things changed drastically after the P-Square comeback.

His follower growth dropped, and he speculated that the reunion might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely sure.

He said:

“If I do my calculations, I used to have 100k followers daily back then. After Davido, it was me & Don Jazzy leading in followers. My followers stopped growing after the reunion with my twin brother.”

Fans stunned as Mr P details Rudeboy’s alleged role in his career struggles. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng