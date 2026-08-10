Peter Okoye has disclosed that his Zipp Republic brand sold almost 3,000 Red ZR Caps within seven days, with orders still flooding in

Each cap is priced at N20,000, making the sales surge a remarkable show of financial support from fans

The cap gained viral attention after Peter wore it in videos where he publicly called out his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye

Peter Okoye, one-half of the iconic duo P-Square known professionally as Mr P, has announced a significant sales milestone for his clothing brand, revealing that nearly 3,000 units of his Red ZR Cap sold out within just seven days.

The singer, who made headlines for calling out his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye, took to social media on Sunday, August 9, 2026, to share the news with fans, saying he genuinely did not anticipate the overwhelming response.

Peter Okoye shares quantities of caps he sold after calling out his brothers Paul and Jude. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

"Guys, we honestly didn't see this coming. Almost 3,000 Red ZR CAPS sold in the last 7 days and more orders still pumping in every second," he wrote, adding that his team was working hard to fulfil every pending delivery.

Peter Okoye: The cap that sparked a movement

The cap carries more than just a price tag. At N20,000 per unit on the Zipp Republic website, the numbers translate to roughly N60 million in sales in under a week.

But beyond the figures, much of the buzz stems from the fact that Peter was seen wearing the same red cap in a series of viral videos where he publicly aired grievances against his twin brother Paul Okoye and their elder brother and former manager Jude Okoye.

The Psquare family feud has played out publicly over allegations of property disputes and threats, drawing widespread attention and turning the cap into a symbol of fan solidarity with Peter.

In his post, Peter also teased plans to expand the brand into gym wear, sportswear, and potentially children's clothing, signalling that this milestone is just the beginning for Zipp Republic.

Fans show support for Peter Okoye after he called out his brothers. Credit: peterpsquare.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye's tweet about his cap sales is below:

Peter Okoye: Fans react to cap sales

The announcement drew a wave of emotional and passionate responses from followers:

@NiNoBrown270844 wrote:

"You never see anything yet we are doing it because we love you guys and some people think there God by saying your going down, who says a thing and it's to pass when the Lord has not commanded it."

@Ogxnlabi commented:

"No give oga Jude any percent out of my money o."

@HonitelHQ shared:

"You never see anything. We go use all the love and money wey your brothers deprive you for years wound you 🫂❤️"

@presidencyyy said:

"I love you brother. No one can bring you down."

@BolajiCode asked:

"I hope you have a better manager this time around?"

@jhon11769 added:

"Na when you give jude any percent from my money fight go sup o."

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng